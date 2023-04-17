Alinity claims she "could absolutely" defeat Twitch streamer Caroline Kwan in a boxing match

During a livestream on April 16, popular internet personality Natalia "Alinity" reacted to a clip featuring Twitch content creator Caroline Kwan. In it, the latter created a tier list in which she ranked several prominent streamers based on the likelihood of her defeating them in a boxing match. Kwan placed Alinity in the "Easy KO win first round" category, claiming that the Colombian personality was "small."

Natalia was flabbergasted when she heard Kwan's sentiments and responded by saying that she "could absolutely" beat her in a boxing match if she trained:

"If I train, I could absolutely do it! Yes, I could! I absolutely could, just for that comment, I'm going to train so f**king hard and I'm going to KO her first round! So she eats her words! "

Alinity responds to Caroline Kwan after the latter calls the streamer "small" and suggests she could easily knock her out in a boxing match

Alinity was 19 minutes into her broadcast when she reacted to a Twitch clip featuring Caroline Kwan rating popular content creators on a tier list. She placed the former in the lowest category and explained:

"She is so small. I was at an Austin party when Alinity's sister was in town. The two of them were like, they almost looked like children when they were running around the party, because of how tiny they were."

The 35-year-old streamer was taken aback by Kwan's sentiments and responded by saying she works out four days a week at the gym:

"Whoa! What?! Excuse me?! Oh, my god, I could absolutely take her. Okay? I... she doesn't know this, but I go to the gym, like, four days a week!"

Timestamp: 00:19:30

After claiming that she would train very hard to knock out Caroline Kwan in a boxing match, Natalia added:

"I was so excited because we have the same bottle, we're like, bottle sisters. And I thought it was important. But apparently, I'm like a child or something! Because... I'm 5'2". That's not that short. Unbelievable. Actually unbelievable!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The Twitch streamer's response to Caroline Kwan was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent fan reactions:

Redditors discussing the streamers' clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

With over 180 community members weighing in, Redditor u/MyNameIsAMeme claimed that Alinity can't beat Caroline Kwan because the latter appears to be more athletic. Meanwhile, another Reddit user recalled Kwan's boyfriend, Will Neff, claiming that she had "beaten up grown men" in nightclubs.

