Alexandra Botez calls out Michelle Khare about boxing experience prior to fight against Andrea Botez at Creator Clash 2

Popular Chess Twitch streamer Alexandra Botez called out YouTuber Michelle Khare about her boxing experience prior to her fight against Andrea Botez at Creator Clash 2. Alexandra's sentiments were captured during a live stream on April 14, 2023, when she addressed the controversy surrounding the influencer boxing event.

She mentioned Andrea Botez's YouTube video titled "Huge Boxing Drama," and claimed that the latter was "polite, nice, and understanding" in it. Alexandra Botez then mentioned that the two influencers spoke on the phone before fighting at Creator Clash 2 and shared their boxing experiences.

According to Alexandra Botez, both Andrea and Michelle stated that they were beginners. The latter, on the other hand, "left out the fact" that she had been boxing for a year. The Chess Grandmaster claimed that Michelle Khare "misled" Andrea Botez and stated:

"To me, that was misleading. I think it's okay when you're having a phone call to not put out all the facts. Especially when people are putting their body out on the line. It's one thing to hustle people in Chess. It's another to hustle them where they can get physically hurt."

Alexandra Botez comments on boxing controversy between Andrea Botez and Michelle Khare

Alexandra Botez addressed the controversy two days before Creator Clash 2 took place. At the 22-minute mark of her broadcast, she cited the aforementioned video by Andrea Botez and remarked:

"Andrea is an extremely sweet individual in that video. I am the older sister. You know, some people on the internet say I've been one of Andrea's best influences. Some people even say that I have partially raised her. Other people's words. Not mine. So, I want to talk a little bit about the damage that has been done to my son. Okay?"

The American-Canadian personality revealed that Andrea Botez and Michelle Khare got on a call before deciding to fight each other at the event:

"This is my interpretation of it. Andrea has been nothing but polite and nice, and understanding, and giving the benefit of the doubt. Andrea and Michelle had a call when they were deciding to play in Creator Clash. Andrea shared her experience. Obviously, she had done Chess-Boxing and she said she was a beginner."

Alexandra Botez said that Michelle Khare did not mention that she had a year of boxing experience despite claiming to be a beginner:

"Michelle also said she was a beginner. She left out the fact that she had been boxing for a year. Andrea only recently figured that out. How did she figure it out? Chat, you guys. I mean, thank you guys for sharing this. Somebody sent her a clip from, like, one podcast so long time ago, where Michelle talked about this."

Timestamp: 00:22:25

Continuing further, the 28-year-old streamer shared details on what Michelle said when Andrea Botez confronted her:

"And you know, when Andrea called Michelle and asked about it, and Michelle's like, 'Oh, you know. It's on the internet.' It's one clip and they had a phone call."

After Alexandra Botez claimed that Michelle Khare was "misleading," she added that the situation was "not cool":

"I understand that people are like, 'Oh, it's public!' But if you're having a phone call, you should be straight up! So I don't think that was cool. I don't. Anyway, that's my interpretation. Maybe it was not the case. But... I don't want to see Andrea get hurt and I would like things to be fair. But now, it's too late."

Online community reacts to Alexandra Botez's take

Alexandra Botez's address was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Redditors discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Ian "iDubbz's" Creator Clash 2 concluded earlier today, with Michelle Khare winning unanimously over Andrea Botez. Alex Wassabi defeated iDubbz in the main event.

