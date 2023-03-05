"F**k the Harry Potter movies" - Will Neff gives his take on the Harry Potter series, claims it "ruined magic"

On March 4, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Will Neff joined fellow content creators Nick "Nmplol" and Malena for a "Scuffed Ones" livestream. For context, Scuffed Ones is a special Q&A broadcast in which the streamers answer questions from their audience while eating food covered in hot sauce.

One viewer inquired about the trio's "hottest movie take." After some thought, Will Neff went off on the Harry Potter series, claiming that it "ruined magic" and made it "lame."

The 100 Thieves-affiliated personalities slammed the Harry Potter series by exclaiming:

"F**k the Harry Potter movies! F**k that s**t! Those movies suck!"

Will Neff, a Twitch streamer, explains why he thinks the Harry Potter films "suck," claims they are "racist"

The discussion began at the 02:29-hour mark of Nmplol's livestream when he read a viewer's question out loud, who asked the content creators to give their "hottest movie take."

Will Neff opined on the Harry Potter series and claimed it "sucked." Nmplol and Malena were taken aback after hearing Neff's strong sentiments on the movies set in the Wizarding World.

The latter continued further and provided reasoning for his statements by saying:

"I don't like Harry Potter! I don't like anything about that little glasses-wearing b**ch! I'm going to tell you this. I was f**king with magic before any of these nerds got into magic and they ruined magic! They made magic so f**king lame. 'Wingardium Leviosa.' Shut the f**k up! You're not a wizard, you're a b**tch! Gandalf's a wizard!"

According to the Twitch streamer, one cannot enjoy both the Lord of the Rings and the Harry Potter franchises at the same time. He added that one must "choose" the magic:

"I don't think you could like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. I think you've got to choose one. You've got to choose your magic. That magic is b**ch-made. All her names are racist. Cho Chang? I saw that; no one else realized. That b**ch is racist! I knew from day one. I didn't f**k with her at all! The movies suck. They look like they were animated on a PS One. That s**t sucks!"

Timestamp: 02:29:25

Malena concurred with Will Neff's take and stated:

"Oh my god, maybe you're right. I just liked it because... it was so amazing when I was young. I don't know."

Will Neff continued, saying that the Harry Potter books were "okay." However, the movies were not up to the mark:

"I'm going to be honest, though. The books are okay. All right? You like the books, you get into the magic, and really you're a kid.. good. Movies are just not good."

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

The streamers' clip was a hot topic of conversation on r/LivestreamFail, with more than 630 community members weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

Will Neff is a well-known Twitch streamer best known for hosting Just Chatting broadcasts. He rose to prominence in July 2021 and currently boasts 407,847 followers on his channel.

