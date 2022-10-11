"They do it to f**k you over" - Will Neff reveals Twitch 'intentionally delayed' his contract negotiations

Twitch streamer Will Neff returned from TwitchCon 2022 and hosted a Just Chatting livestream on October 11. While interacting with his viewers, Will Neff alleged that his Twitch contract renegotiation was intentionally delayed.

He stated that Twitch informed him in September that his contract would expire the following month.

After contacting Twitch officials regarding this contract renewal, they claimed that the streamer was required to provide a 90-day "heads-up." Will shared strong sentiments regarding the matter and said:

"F**k you! They know why they do it. They do it to f**k you over. I'm tired of this s**t, bro!"

Will Neff expresses his frustration at Twitch for "intentionally delaying" his contract negotiations

At the one-hour mark of his October 11 broadcast, the 100 Thieves-affiliated content creator spoke about his TwitchCon 2022 experience. He said he wanted to "keep things real" with his audience and started discussing his Twitch contract negotiations. He said:

"I'm going to keep it real, and I'm going to fill you guys in on something. Something that you should know. It was time for me to renegotiate my Twitch contract, and I reached out, and I was like, 'I want to renegotiate my Twitch contract,' and they're like, 'Hold on! We'll tell you when your Twitch contract ends.'"

After patiently waiting, Twitch finally informed the streamer in September that his contract would end in October:

"Time goes by, time goes by, time goes by, and they go, 'Oh, it's up in October.' Great! I get this message in September. I'm like, 'Perfect! I'd like to renegotiate in October.'"

Timestamp: 01:04:42

Twitch officials replied to the appeal, stating that they required 90 days to process the contract renegotiation:

"'Can't do that. We need a 90-day heads-up.' Huh?! You suspect 30 days, waiting to tell me when my contract is up. Why the f**k do you need 90 days to renegotiate my contract?! You need a quarter of a f***ing year heads-up?! F**k you!"

Will Neff stated that he was "tired" of Twitch's shenanigans and mentioned that he could not defend the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform anymore:

"I can't come to Twitch's defense anymore! Your whole identiy is that you're the 'creator-first' platform. You're not anymore. You're not! Let's get that out of the picture. Let's get that out of the f***ing picture! You're not!"

The discussion continued with Will Neff claiming that YouTube was "killing" Twitch and that most content creators have not switched platforms because of their audiences:

"YouTube is killing you. Absolutely s***ting on you! If there's any reason that we haven't left, is that our audience is here. Right? In the last year, what victory can we speak to? In the last year, what has like, Twitch creators can be like, 'Sick! I'm glad they'd do that.' Nothing!"

Fans react to Will Neff's clip

The streamer's clip went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as the conversation thread accrued more than 140 fan reactions within a few hours of its posting. Here are some relevant fan comments:

Will Neff is a well-known figure in the streaming community, known for hosting a popular gameshow called Name Your Price.

Aside from primarily being a Just Chatting content creator, Will Neff is also an avid gamer. On his Twitch channel, he has played popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Rust, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

