Video: Fan films Conor McGregor taking Ferrari F8 Tributo out for a spin 

Conor McGregor [Image Credits- @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Conor McGregor [Image Credits- @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Modified May 16, 2022 12:35 PM IST
Conor McGregor's extravagant side has been well-documented over the years. In a recent fan-shot video, McGregor was seen whipping through the streets in the majestic Ferrari F8 Tributo.

The fan took to social media to share footage of his run-in with the former UFC two-division champion. In the post, the fan admitted that he was merely filming the car as it came down the street and was pleasantly surprised to see 'The Notorious' himself at the wheel.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo boasts the most powerful V8 engine in a series-production vehicle from the Italian motor giants. It packs 710bhp at 8000rpm. The car will set you back by £203,476 ($249,043).

It is no secret that the Irishman has a great affinity for cars, as is evident from the impressive fleet of cars that he has amassed over the course of his successful career.

From Rolls Royces and Range Rovers to McLarens and Lamborghinis, the Dubliner seemingly has it all. As far as SUVs are concerned, McGregor is often seen on the road aboard his Cadillac Escalade worth £75,000 ($91,795). He also gifted his wife the monstrous Lamborghini Urus which is worth a whopping £154k ($188k).

Furthermore, McGregor boasts of a garage full of some of the fastest supercars in the world including a convertable Lamborghini Aventador Roadster worth over £276k ($337k). He also owns a McLaren 650S which is worth £200,005 ($244K).

The former UFC lightweight champion has also played his part in saving the planet by frequently racing around town in a hybrid BMW i8 worth a shocking £115k ($140k).

Conor McGregor likens his punches to lethal weapons

In a series of recent posts on social media, Conor McGregor showed off his striking skills and talked a big game about the efficiency of his boxing. He asserted that he was going to impress fans with his striking upon his return to the cage.

"I will sink these bow and arrows into the target. In live fighting. For the world to witness. Again. But these arrows are different than before. Corkscrewed. Knuckles."
I will sink these bow and arrows into the target. In live fighting. For the world to witness. Again. But these arrows are different than before. Corkscrewed. Knuckles.

The Crumlin native also shared some footage of himself hitting pads and sharpening his skills. McGregor looked to be in great shape and appears eager to return to the octagon.

Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast https://t.co/m7oQAqWihW

