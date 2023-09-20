On September 20, 2023, popular Twitch personality Felix "xQc" revealed the amount of money he has wagered while gambling on Stake. During a voice call with a viewer, the streamer got into a heated discussion about gambling and playing slots. After some back-and-forth, he showcased his Stake statistics, disclosing that he had placed 788,877 bets, winning 76,398 and losing 700,425.

Additionally, the French-Canadian personality highlighted that he had wagered more than $1.5 billion on the gambling platform. Here's a screenshot from xQc's livestream:

Screenshot from Felix's livestream during which he revealed his Stake gambling statistics (Image via xQc/Twitch)

xQc has a heated argument with a viewer who accused him of faking gambling, streamer hits back

At the two-hour mark of his broadcast, xQc connected with a fan over a voice call. The viewer asserted that the streamer was "unfathomably lucky" during his gambling spins. They said:

"I wrote down statistics. You and Buddha, like, Buddha was saying he has never got a single, like, five scatter out of the 30 buys that he did. And every single one of your buys was either a five or six scatter. First off, just that luck, is like, unfathomably lucky. Then, back-to-back, like, $100,000, $200,000, $100,000, $114,000 - I wrote down all the exact numbers, let me you show the graph. And, it's just like, so unfathomably lucky to a point where this is so unrealistic."

In response, xQc claimed that the fan did not have "a lot of knowledge" about how gambling works. He remarked:

"No, you're right. The problem is that, I think you don't have a lot of knowledge, since you're not the one who... I hate to trivialize your 'stats' or whatever. You don't sound like you gamble a lot. Or you've done it a lot. Right? It's a little bit unfortunate that's the way it is, right?"

The former Overwatch pro then elaborated on his observations of how online gambling works based on his own experience:

"The way seeds are done or generated on the machines is f**king boring as s**t! Let me explain you why. I mean, from my experience, I think everybody admitted, that gambles kind of knows this. Whenever games start acting in a certain way, right, it'll be bricked like that, for like, a good amount of f**king time. So, we're talking, like - I'm doing buy-ins and s**t like that, right? A buy-in for that seed is just like a spin. It's literally like a spin. Right?"

He continued:

"So, things will look similar, right? Sometimes, things will look like the same buys, like, f**king 25 buys in a row. Right? And then, it'll ship something else. Because that's how the seeds are. It's how the seed is when you play the f**king game! It'll be a lot of very similar dog s**t in a little bit of time. And in another time, similar dog s**t."

Later in the discussion, the Quebec native revealed his Stake gambling statistics, showcasing that he had wagered more than $1.5 billion on 788,877 bets.

Timestamp: 02:21:00

Fans react

The YouTube comments section featured over 70 reactions to the livestream. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans discussing the streamer's gambling statistics (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch, boasting 11,925,614 followers. He resumed hosting gambling livestreams on August 16, 2023, which he continues to do on his Kick channel.