"You're f**king braindead" - xQc seemingly fires shots at Adept, later claims he will go live and "leak it all"

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" took to Instagram on August 10, 2023, to seemingly fire shots at his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." For those unaware, the two internet personalities have been embroiled in a massive feud and are currently involved in a legal battle. In an Instagram Story, the former Overwatch pro showed off his exotic Las Vegas living space and wrote:

"This could have been us but you're f**king braindead, LMFAO."

Later that day, Felix took to Twitter to update the online community, stating that he intends to "leak" everything via a livestream. Claiming that "too many lies are floating around," the 27-year-old streamer stated that he owed his fans an explanation.

He tweeted:

"Tonight or tomorrow afternoon I’m going to go live and just leak it all. Too many lies are floating around and before this becomes a massive game of telephone, I owe it (to) you guys and myself to clear up what the f**k is actually going on."

"The parasocial goblins are ready" - Online community reacts to xQc's recent tweet

"This coulda been us but your f*cking braindead lmfao" xQc shaded the on going situation with his ex Adept in his latest Instagram story.

Fractures in xQc and Adept's relationship first came to light in September 2022, when the streamer claimed he had to choose between his girlfriend and his family. During a livestream on September 16, he stated that a brawl had broken out in his home, resulting in "disaster and chaos":

"It wasn't working out with Sammy, because it was like, it was like a brawl, and then, it was just like a disaster. It was just like, a chaos, and my family was kind of, you know? Like, I don't want to throw them under the bus, my family wasn't very nice either, in certain parts. People weren't very understanding."

Things took a turn for the worse on January 8, 2023, when xQc abruptly ended his livestream after Adept accused him of violating court orders. This incident went viral, prompting online community members to dig deeper into the situation. Some netizens eventually discovered public records that claimed the two streamers were married.

After months of back and forth and numerous controversies, xQc took to Instagram on August 10, 2023, and seemingly threw shade at his ex-girlfriend. As expected, the social media updates drew a lot of attention, with Twitter user @Icy_Rapture commenting:

"The parasocial goblins are ready."

Another user suggested the French-Canadian content creator "ignore the noise":

you can ignore the noise and live your best life :)

One community member believed that xQc should take a break after clearing the air:

Clear the air and take a break. Man been going to sleep with heartburn & headaches for months now

Meanwhile, Twitter user @The7xSuspension compared Felix to Rumble streamer Bryan "RiceGum," writing:

What is this new breed of xqc bro. When i used to watch him years ago he was just himself and it was funny all this flexing just reminds me of rice gum now.

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Ohhhh dang it's going down! I'm with you Felix

Parasocial stocks are blowing up right now

xQc is amongst the most-watched Twitch streamers, having joined the platform in September 2014. He currently has 11,919,714 followers and averages over 49k viewers per stream.