5 most-watched Minecraft Twitch streamers of 2023

Minecraft Twitch streamers have emerged as prominent content creators within the gaming community thanks to the game's vast sandbox world and endless possibilities. The title provides a dynamic and interactive backdrop for streamers to showcase their creativity, survival skills, and multiplayer adventures. These Minecraft-dedicated content creators offer a variety of content, including building intricate structures, surviving in challenging environments, exploring vast landscapes, and engaging in multiplayer battles.

The popularity of Minecraft creators on Twitch can be attributed to their entertaining personalities, skillful gameplay, and the enduring appeal of the game itself. Their streams serve as a platform for viewers to learn new strategies, gather inspiration for their own Minecraft adventures, or simply enjoy the captivating gameplay.

As per TwitchTracker, Minecraft ranks as the eighth most popular game on the purple platform with an average of 94,100 viewers as of May 2023, accounting for 3.3% of the total viewer base across Twitch.

Top 5 most-watched Minecraft streamers on Twitch in 2023

5) 삼식 (inecr7024)

Han Seung-jun, better known as 삼식 or Three Meals online, is a Korean variety streamer who has earned a reputation for being the second most popular Korean Minecraft content creator on Amazon's coveted streaming platform. A member of the Yang Thing Crew, Han has been active on Twitch since July 27, 2012. He is mostly known for his multiplayer open-world challenges, apart from the usual PvP competitive game servers.

As per TwitchMetrics, Han is the fifth most-watched Minecraft content creator and the second most-watched Korean Minecraft creator on Twitch in the past 30 days with over 1,753,378 hours watched. Han's inecr7024 Twitch handle currently has 261,780 followers.

4) Roier

The fourth most-watched Minecraft streamer in the past 30 days is Mexican content creator Sebastian "Roier." The only Spanish-speaking Minecraft content creator in the top five, he has edged out the likes of Spanish-speaking Twitch royalty like Rubius, Ibai, QuackityToo, and BadBoyHalo to earn this position. Roier has been active on Twitch since January 10, 2014, and has amassed an impressive count of over 1.7 million followers on the platform.

Most of his content stems from QSMP, a private, modded Minecraft survival multiplayer server run by Quackity, which is the world's first-ever multilingual Minecraft SMP server.

Roier is currently ranked as the seventh most-watched Spanish content creator overall. He has amassed an impressive count of over 2,714,037 hours viewed in the past 30 days.

3) Cellbit

Rafael "Cellbit" Lange is a Brazilian YouTuber, game developer, writer, and Twitch streamer who currently holds the title of the fourth most-watched Portuguese channel and the 19th most-watched channel on Twitch overall. The 26-year-old started streaming as early as February 28, 2012, and has managed to amass a whopping count of over 2,812,691 million followers on the purple platform.

Cellbit usually streams Minecraft modded series, challenges, and custom map adventures. He is the third most-watched Minecraft content creator on Twitch in the past 30 days with an astonishing count of 4,044,073 hours watched as reported by TwitchMetrics.

2) 한동숙 (Handongsuk)

The penultimate entry on this list features esteemed Korean variety streamer Handongsuk. While he streams himself playing various games, his popularity has experienced a remarkable surge ever since he began playing Valorant and Minecraft. A stalwart of the Korean streaming community since November 2016, Handongsuk has amassed the second-highest number of hours watched among variety content creators, totaling over 3,728,825 hours.

Like the aforementioned entries before him, most of his content features the classic modded Minecraft content. This includes multiplayer open-world exploration, survival challenges, and PvP-based gameplay.

TwitchMetrics ranks Handongsuk as the sixth most-watched overall channel, the most-watched Korean channel, and the second most-watched Minecraft channel in the past 30 days with an insane 7,072,039 hours watched. Despite being one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch, he only has a humble amount of 580,067 followers.

1) xQc

Although not exclusively focused on Minecraft, Felix "xQc" stands out as one of the most prominent content creators for the game. With nearly 12 million followers on Twitch, he is undeniably one of the most recognizable and popular streamers worldwide. The most popular content creator on Twitch by a mile, xQc ventured into Minecraft, specifically taking on challenges to surpass existing speedrunning records.

His endeavors have proved successful and resonated strongly with his dedicated fan base, who greatly appreciated the captivating content he provided. Felix sits atop the throne in terms of the most-watched Minecraft streamer with a mind-boggling total of over 13,742,341 hours watched over the past 30 days.

