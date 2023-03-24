During a recent Twitch stream, popular streamer Felix "xQc" managed to set a new personal record in Minecraft speedrunning. With a time of 18 minutes and 40 seconds, he was able to beat his previous best time of 20 minutes and 5 seconds.
Despite his impressive time, the French-Canadian was still half a minute behind his archnemesis Sebastian "Forsen", who holds the current Minecraft speedrun record with a time of 18 minutes and 10 seconds.
xQc closing in on Forsen's Minecraft speedrun record
The rivalry between Forsen and xQc has been long-standing, with both men previously claiming records for their names. Felix managed to claim the record, only to be surpassed by Forsen shortly after. Presently, Forsen's record of 18 minutes and 10 seconds stands tall.
In his March 24 stream, Felix took a step closer to catching up with Forsen, albeit with the help of a Minecraft coach. After trying for a couple of hours, the self-proclaimed juicer managed to get a new personal best, at which point he said:
"Wait, PB though. Holy f**k! Holy sh*t! Damn! That is crazy. Jesus Christ. Bro, what is it? two hours in? Jesus, damn! That was a good run."
(Timestamp: 09:47:08)
How did Forsen reach his 18:10 record?
Despite Felix having set a record time of 20 minutes earlier this year and surpassing Forsen's previous record of 2021, the latter was able to reclaim the throne once again.
He completed his run in approximately 18 minutes and 10 seconds, regaining his title as the Minecraft speedrun world record holder.
Naturally, Felix was not the most enthusiastic person in the room. He said:
"Chat, he is lucky the dragon is North-South. Good, he didn't perch."
Forsen clapped back as well:
Here's what the internet said
While xQc has gone all out in his pursuit of a speedrunning record, seeking the help of a coach, Forsen has taken a more laidback approach. Seeing the former's new personal best, the r/LivestreamFail community posted their reactions:
Felix's coach k4 has also responded to the speedrun, stating that the record should not be counted since he heavily assisted the streamer:
As previously mentioned, the two have had a long-standing rivalry. To learn more about their history, read about how Felix and Forsen's rivalry began.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki