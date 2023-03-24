During a recent Twitch stream, popular streamer Felix "xQc" managed to set a new personal record in Minecraft speedrunning. With a time of 18 minutes and 40 seconds, he was able to beat his previous best time of 20 minutes and 5 seconds.

Despite his impressive time, the French-Canadian was still half a minute behind his archnemesis Sebastian "Forsen", who holds the current Minecraft speedrun record with a time of 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

xQc closing in on Forsen's Minecraft speedrun record

The rivalry between Forsen and xQc has been long-standing, with both men previously claiming records for their names. Felix managed to claim the record, only to be surpassed by Forsen shortly after. Presently, Forsen's record of 18 minutes and 10 seconds stands tall.

In his March 24 stream, Felix took a step closer to catching up with Forsen, albeit with the help of a Minecraft coach. After trying for a couple of hours, the self-proclaimed juicer managed to get a new personal best, at which point he said:

"Wait, PB though. Holy f**k! Holy sh*t! Damn! That is crazy. Jesus Christ. Bro, what is it? two hours in? Jesus, damn! That was a good run."

(Timestamp: 09:47:08)

How did Forsen reach his 18:10 record?

Despite Felix having set a record time of 20 minutes earlier this year and surpassing Forsen's previous record of 2021, the latter was able to reclaim the throne once again.

Forsen Updates @ForsenUpdates Forsen Minecraft Speedrun Run 18:10 Min End Clip Forsen Minecraft Speedrun Run 18:10 Min End Clip https://t.co/JWXo8Qv0mq

He completed his run in approximately 18 minutes and 10 seconds, regaining his title as the Minecraft speedrun world record holder.

Naturally, Felix was not the most enthusiastic person in the room. He said:

"Chat, he is lucky the dragon is North-South. Good, he didn't perch."

Forsen clapped back as well:

Sebastian Fors @Forsen HELLO @xQc . you have been permanently destroyed. I suggest you start searching for a different occupation, because I would be embarrassed to ever show my face on this platform again with a 20:05. HELLO @xQc . you have been permanently destroyed. I suggest you start searching for a different occupation, because I would be embarrassed to ever show my face on this platform again with a 20:05.

Here's what the internet said

While xQc has gone all out in his pursuit of a speedrunning record, seeking the help of a coach, Forsen has taken a more laidback approach. Seeing the former's new personal best, the r/LivestreamFail community posted their reactions:

Fans react to the speed run (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Felix's coach k4 has also responded to the speedrun, stating that the record should not be counted since he heavily assisted the streamer:

k4 @k4yfour if he beat the record with me in call it obviously shouldn't count, all that should've happened today was some random sub30 completions on shit seeds that i help him relearn with but he happened to roll a decent seed, noone would be mad if it was just a random run (which it was) if he beat the record with me in call it obviously shouldn't count, all that should've happened today was some random sub30 completions on shit seeds that i help him relearn with but he happened to roll a decent seed, noone would be mad if it was just a random run (which it was)

