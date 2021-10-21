5 best Minecraft servers like Hermitcraft

Hermitcraft is a popular server within the Minecraft YouTube community and was first established in April of 2012. The server is currently in its eighth season and has been played by some of the biggest names in the Minecraft YouTube scene.

Currently, the server is fully whitelisted, which means that only accounts authorized by the Hermitcraft staff team are able to connect to the server. Unfortunately, this has meant that many Hermitcraft fans have been unable to join in on the fun.

There exists, however, a selection of awesome Minecraft servers that are similar to Hermitcraft but are also public and allow anyone to join.

5 suitable Minecraft servers that are similar to Hermitcraft

5) Mox MC

Server IP Address: moxmc.net

Mox MC server IP: Moxmc.net (Image via Minecraft)

Mox MC is an incredibly popular Minecraft server, boasting thousands of players on a daily basis. There are a variety of different gamemodes to enjoy on this server, but the most popular include Minecraft Prison and SMP.

The SMP gamemode, in particular on here, is of a similar style to the Hermitcraft server. Also, boasting an array of custom features, gamers don't even have to worry about griefing on this server as their builds can be protected via clever server plugins.

4) Reloaded SMP

Server IP Address: reloaded.reloadedsmp.com

Reloaded SMP (Image via Minecraft)

Reloaded SMP aims to deliver players with an authentic style vanilla gameplay experience. There are absolutely no warps, land claims, farm limits, or even AFK kicks on this server. This makes for unadulterated gameplay, which caters towards more skilled and experienced Minecrafters.

It should be noted that this server does, however, require players to apply for entry. Those interested can apply through their discord server.

3) MineCove

Server IP Address: play.minecove.org

Minecove server IP: play.minecove.org (Image via Topg)

For those looking for a family-friendly Minecraft server similar to Hermitcraft, MineCove may just be the perfect option.

This server is strictly family-friendly and does not allow toxic or hostile behavior from any player. Besides being perfect for a younger audience, it's also a relatively popular server, boasting up to 100 players on the weekends.

2) Beacoland

Server IP Address: beacoland.com

Beacoland Server IP: beacoland.com (Image via Minecraft)

Described as a "Hermitcraft-like 1.17 survival server," Beacoland is one of the best Minecraft servers akin to Hermitcraft.

Although this server is very welcoming, players will have to fill out a brief application form in order to be granted access. This is to ensure only respectful and mature players are allowed into the world, which avoids situations such as griefing, raiding, and general toxicity.

1) Xisumavoid Hermitcraft Server

Server IP Address: hermitcraft.xisumavoid.com

Fans of the Hermitcraft Minecraft server will be aware that Xisumavoid was one of the first players on Hermitcraft and is also the current admin of Hermitcraft.

A couple of months ago, a fanmade Hermitcraft community server was released and endorsed by Xisumavoid himself. It's a great alternative to Hermitcraft and includes much of the content that has made Hermitcraft so fun to watch over the years.

Unlike the official Hermitcraft server, however, this server does not have a whitelist policy, meaning anyone can join in on the fun!

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

