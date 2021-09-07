Hermitcraft Season 8: List of members, Minecraft builds, datapacks, and more

In the history of Minecraft, there have been many popular SMP servers, but nothing beats the fame of Hermitcraft. Hermitcraft has existed since the official Minecraft release.

Hermitcraft is a private whitelisted server featuring many of the most popular and oldest Minecraft content creators. Generikb created it in April 2012. It's been many years since Generikb left the server, and the server's administration has been passed to Xisumavoid.

Hermitcraft is currently in its eighth season. Hermitcraft Season 7 ended on June 12, 2021, and after a week, Season 8 began on June 19, 2021, on version 1.17.

Minecraft server Hermitcraft Season 8

List of members

Hermitcraft is home to some of the oldest and best Minecraft YouTubers. Season 8 features all the members who participated in the last season. Along with them, two new members have also joined Hermitcraft this season: GeminiTay and PearlescentMoon.

Both GeminiTay and PearlscentMoon are known for their beautiful builds. Hermitcraft members and fans are excited to have them on the server. Here is the complete list of members in Season 8:

Bdouble0100 Cubfan135 Docm77 EthosLab FalseSymmetry GeminiTay GoodTimesWithScar Grian Hypnotizd iJevin ImpulseSV Iskall85 JoeHills Keralis MumboJumbo PearlscentMoon Rendog StressMonser101 TangoTek TinFoilChef VintageBeef Welsknight xBCrafted XisumaVoid ZedaphPlays ZombieCleo

Datapacks

Hermitcraft is a vanilla server, but for a better experience, hermits prefer to use datapacks and a few mods. The server has client-side mods for improved performance and Simple Voice Chat mod for communication.

In Hermitcraft Season 8, all datapacks used are created by Vanilla Tweaks. Fans can download these datapacks from vanillatweaks.net. Here is the list of datapacks used in the current season:

AFK Display

Track Raw Statistics

Track Statistics

Customizable Armor Stands

Silence Mobs

Durability Ping

No Enderman Grief

Nether Portal Co-ordinates

Coordinates HUD

Multiplayer Sleep

More Mob Heads

Player Head Drops

Wandering Trader Mini Blocks

Minecraft builds

While Hermitcraft Season 8 started less than two months ago, hermits have already made a lot of progress with their projects so far. At the start of Season 8, hermits formed groups with each other except a few.

Now that it has been weeks since the season started, some hermits have begun building their mega builds. GeminiTay, one of the new members, had one of the most beautiful starter bases. Her megabase is a castle with a giant deer statue surrounded by charming greenery.

Cubfan136 has created a mega canyon filled with pointed dripstones. Due to these pointed dripstones, Grian and GeminiTay had to spend pretty long time during the final day of Tegg game.

Members at Boatem Town are coming together to create a community mega build project. ImpulseSV is building a massive factory, while Grian, Mumbo Jumbo, and PearlscentMoon are creating huge mountains with bases inside. Other hermits will also be making their Minecraft megabases soon in the coming weeks.

Edited by R. Elahi