5 best Minecraft discord servers that players can join in 2021

Minecraft players around the world are familiar with Discord. It is designed to help players find others who enjoy the same video game. On Discord, players can join servers, add friends and chat with others in various ways.

As Minecraft has such a huge player base, numerous active discord servers can be found in 2021. Sadly, the official Minecraft Discord server is full, so here are five other servers for players to join.

Best discord servers to join for Minecraft players

5) Minecraft SMP

For players who are unaware, SMPs are multiplayer servers where a lot of Minecrafters enjoy their survival world journey together. By joining the Minecraft SMP discord server, players can interact with more Minecrafters around the globe and enter the same server with them.

4) Cosmic Craft

Cosmic craft has been rated as the #1 discord server for Minecraft players, and there's a good reason behind it. Discord nitro is given away daily on the server, and the moderators do a great job of making sure everyone on the server is having a good time by offering plenty of features.

3) Midnight Oasis

Joining servers is easy! (Image via Discord)

Chatting is fun, but getting rewards just by being active on a server is a lot better. On Midnight Oasis, players will find many other Minecrafters who enjoy having a friendly conversation with each other. Along with the amazing people, players will also get the chance to win many giveaways on the server.

2) Purple Prison

Purple prison is a very famous discord server. Their Minecraft server was reset back in October 2020, which has made the purple prison community a lot better as many cheaters have been banned. Players looking for a helpful community and cool game modes must try joining the purple prison discord server.

1) Hypixel

Hypixel SMP (Image via Hypixel)

Hypixel is a huge Minecraft minigame server that has gained many fans because of its fun game modes. The server regularly reaches 150000 concurrent players.

Minecrafters who are bored of playing the same old survival mode must try joining this Discord server, where they can interact and learn more about the different game modes available.

