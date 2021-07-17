Top 5 sources of diamonds in Minecraft Java Edition

Diamonds are one of the best minerals in Minecraft. Items crafted from diamonds are very efficient and durable.

Netherite weapons and tools are the only items that are better than those crafted using diamonds. However, even if the player wants Netherite weapons and tools, diamond versions of those items are required. This is because Netherite cannot be used to craft things but can only upgrade existing diamond gear.

5 best places to find diamonds in Minecraft Java edition

5) Nether

A Nether fortress in the basalt delta biome of Minecraft (Image via u/TheArcCanidae on Reddit)

Nether is one of three Minecraft dimensions that players can access through Nether portals.

In the Nether world, players can find natural structures such as Nether fortress and bastion remnants that have loot chests.

Players have a 15.8% chance of finding 2-6 diamonds in bastions and a 19% chance of finding 1-3 diamonds in a Nether fortress.

4) End city

Massive end city in Minecraft (Image via u/The_Retronator on Reddit)

On the outer islands of the end dimension, players can find end cities with loot chests filled with many useful items and resources.

End ships are part of these structures and are the only source of Elytras in the game. Players have a 21.2% chance of finding up to 2-7 diamonds in the chests of end cities.

3) Caves

Caves present in heights of around Y15 are among the best sources of diamonds. These Minecraft caves have exposed diamond ores, so the only thing players will have to mine is the diamond ore itself.

Other than diamonds, these caves are also filled with other valuable items such as iron.

2) Loot chests in the Overworld

Buried treasure found using treasure map (Image via u/Madhav_Lamba on Reddit)

The Overworld has a lot of free loot inside the chests of different structures.

One of the best sources of diamonds is buried treasure. They have the highest probability(59.9%) of generating 1-2 diamonds as loot inside their chests.

1) Diamond ores

Diamond and emerald ores found in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Diamonds are dropped when a player mines a diamond ore using an iron pickaxe or better. If the player strip mines at the right height (Y15), they will find many diamond ores in a couple of hours.

By using fortune enchantments, players can get multiple diamonds from a single ore. A pickaxe equipped with a Fortune 3 enchantment can drop up to 4 diamonds per ore.

