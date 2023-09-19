"That's doomed" - xQc left stunned after watching Sneako's young fanbase make misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic comments

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on the viral clip featuring controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako." For those unaware, the latter uploaded a 10-minute vlog on his Rumble channel, during which he hosted a meet-and-greet session with his audience. At one point, Sneako got together with a couple of young fans, who ended up making misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic comments in person.

One of them said:

"F**k the women! F**k the women! We love women but not, like, transgenders."

Meanwhile, another community member of Sneako's added:

"F**k gays. All gays should d*e."

The indefinitely banned YouTuber was shocked upon hearing his fans' comments and said:

"No! No, we love women! We love women. You say we love everybody. What have I done?"

xQc came across the clip on X (formerly Twitter) during a livestream earlier today (September 19, 2023) and was visibly shocked to see Sneako's young followers' antics. He remarked:

"Eww! Jesus Christ! That is f**king - that's doomed. Okay well, that's f**king doomed. What the f**k? That is insane!"

"Still don't get how Sneako ended up going down this path" - Fans react to xQc's take on the controversial streamer's viral clip

xQc's take on Sneako's viral clip has garnered over 145 reactions in the YouTube comments section. One fan commented on the Rumble streamer and Andrew Tate's influence on the younger demographic, writing:

However, another viewer believed that Sneako's young fans were just demonstrating typical "middle school behavior":

YouTube user @TRIIAD's comments received quite a lot of likes, in which they wrote:

"I still don't get how Sneako ended up going down this path, compared to his old artsy videos."

According to one community member, the 25-year-old content creator wouldn't get banned from Rumble. They added:

"Why is Sneako acting all crazy in this clip? It's not like Rumble is going to ban him."

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

This isn't the first time xQc has brought up Sneako on his livestream. On April 2, 2023, the Twitch personality responded to the latter's call-out while he was embroiled in a massive feud with YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL."