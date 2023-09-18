"What have I done?" - Sneako shocked after hearing young fans' misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic comments

A meet-and-greet session with controversial streamer Nico "Sneako" has gone viral on the internet, with his young fans making misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic comments. In a 10-minute video uploaded on Rumble, the content creator was seen taking photos and interacting with his viewers, during which a young community member said:

"F**k the women! F**k the women! We love women but not, like, transgenders."

Another fan chimed in with a homophobic remark:

"F**k gays. All gays should d*e."

Sneako was shocked when he heard what his followers were saying and responded:

"No! No, we love women! We love women. You say we love everybody. What have I done?"

Sneako is considered by many to be a contentious figure who has frequently made headlines after making divisive comments. Being a former MrBeast member, the streamer has been outspoken about Kris Tyson's transition.

On April 7, 2023, Nico claimed that MrBeast should tell Tyson that being on HRT (hormone replacement therapy) was "not okay." He added:

"MrBeast should be telling Kris this is not okay. You should raise your son. You should stay with your wife. You should not be painting your fingernails, putting on lipstick, and taking estrogen, as a married man, in your 20s."

On September 18, 2023, the 25-year-old went viral again after his young followers made misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic comments in person. Over 145 netizens have shared their thoughts on Drama Alert's tweet, with X user @Cemre5181 writing:

According to one viewer, a content creator's community "directly replicates" them. They added:

"Damn. When the community directly replicates its creator. Can’t hide it. CCs (content creators) are the influence. They preach it. The viewers will agree or start seeing eye to eye. It's embarrassing that people are allowed platforms to preach behavior like this but here we are."

X user @RyanEvansESPN stated that the moment in the clip was when Sneako "realized" this was the fanbase he built:

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

Sneako has been exclusively livestreaming on Rumble ever since he was indefinitely banned from YouTube. He collaborated with Kick streamers Adin Ross and Yousef "Fousey" in August, and several moments from their broadcast went viral on social media.