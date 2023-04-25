Forsen reveals the reason for this most recent Twitch ban

On April 24, 2023, Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" took to Twitter to reveal the reason for his most recent ban from the platform and claimed that he was suspended after viewing a "dubious" ASMR YouTube video sent to him by fans. The former Hearthstone pro stated that he has to serve a week-long ban and called the situation "unlucky."

Sebastian's social media update read:

"Forgot to tweet, I’m banned cause of the dubious ASMR YouYube video for one week. Unlucky."

"React to your own videos of your choosing" - Online community share their thoughts on Forsen revealing the reason for his Twitch ban

On April 20, 2023, the streaming community was informed that Forsen had been banned for the fourth time on the Amazon-owned platform. The news quickly spread, leaving many fans perplexed about the reason for the ban.

Redditors on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit speculated that the streamer's suspension may have been due to him reacting to some "questionable YouTube links" that had explicit content.

Four days later, the 32-year-old personality confirmed the reason for his Twitch ban, claiming that it was in response to him watching a "dubious" ASMR video live on stream. As expected, the announcement gained quite a lot of traction, with Twitter user @SkyShine_tbh commenting:

"No more links. Instead, react to your own videos of your own choosing. forsenScoots (Twitch emote)."

Fellow Swedish content creator NymN wondered if Sebastian would stop watching the "weird 2023 links":

Another Twitter user, @LiptonGod_, referred to the streamer's fourth suspension as "horse incident 2.0":

Meanwhile, one community member predicted that Forsen would no longer react to YouTube videos. For context, the streamer spends about an hour during his livestreams watching videos recommended by his audience:

Twitter user @Girtiinek was delighted to hear that the Twitch sensation had only been banned for a week:

Some of the more relevant reactions from the social media platform were along these lines:

Skyhops @skyhops286 @Forsen We learned our lesson me fors @Forsen We learned our lesson me fors

A brief look into the streamer's previous suspensions

As mentioned earlier, Sebastian has been banned four times on Twitch ever since he started broadcasting on the platform. On May 8, 2020, he was suspended for the first time after saying "r**arded Russians" during a Valorant livestream. This resulted in him serving a 14-day-long ban.

His most contentious ban was issued on November 26, 2020, after he accidentally displayed s*xually explicit content. He was eventually unbanned after a month.

