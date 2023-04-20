Fans speculate which "questionable" YouTube link got Forsen banned for the fourth time on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" recently got banned from Twitch to the surprise of many of his fans. Like other Twitch suspensions, no official confirmation as to why he was banned has been released. Naturally, speculation was rife among people in the community as they discussed the possible reasons why their favorite streamer had been banned.

As a content creator, Forsen is known for playing several games on his streams on top of presenting a lot of reaction content. He regularly goes through videos and clips sent in by fans. In fact, the last time this streamer was banned was after he accidentally opened an explicit GIF sent in by a viewer. Most people feel like it was another such video that got him suspended again.

Redditors — or r/LivestreamFail — were at the forefront of the discussion regarding this content creator's ban, with one user wondering which of the various "questionable" links that he had opened recently got him banned from Twitch.

"Which of the million questionable YouTube links was it?"

Redditors speculating about the ban (Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit)

Redditors predicted Forsen's ban after he saw a s*xually explicit clip on Twitch

The news that Sebastian was banned from Twitch for the fourth time was spread by the automated bot @StreamerBans on Twitter.

The post immediately went viral as fans and fellow streamers started commenting on the suspension. Ostonox, HasanAbi's editor, noted that by preventing Forsen from broadcasting content on Twitch, the purple platform had suspended yet another big streamer from their website within a week, referring to Kai Cenat's recent DMCA strike.

hasanabi @ostonox @StreamerBans @Forsen They really banned the top streamer on the site and Kai in the same week @StreamerBans @Forsen They really banned the top streamer on the site and Kai in the same week

NOTE: Se*ually explicit material ahead.

Amidst many viewers asking for the reason for Forsen's ban, some were convinced that it was probably something s*xually explicit that the streamer had accidentally shared on stream. A brief look at his previous suspensions proves that similar things have happened in the past.

Back in November 2020, the streamer was handed a one-month ban after he was tricked into showing zoophilic content featuring a horse and a woman on stream. Readers should note that Forsen's fanbase is known for partaking in edgy humor, which has gotten him in trouble in the past.

It appears that something similar might have happened this time around, too, with a Twitter describing this suspension as a "horse audio and visual ban."

This comment is in reference to a highly explicit clip that Forsen was sent by a viewer a couple of days back. The video features s*xually explicit ASMR content and was the topic of discussion of a viral thread on r/LivestreamFail titled "Very average forsen normally watching a very normal video from a very normal donator." Here are some reactions to it, with one Redditor predicting a ban.

"Horsen strikes again man's about getting another 2 week vacation."

Redditors reacting to the s*xually explicit clip that might be the reason for Forsen's ban (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Tricking streamers into watching something against the TOS is not exclusive to Twitch. A few weeks ago, Adin Ross was duped into watching explicit adult content on stream too, which caused a huge controversy involving his sister.

