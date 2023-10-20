"That is Zendaya from f**king Wish" - Adin Ross reacts to actress' lookalike on Kai Cenat's livestream

Kai Cenat's recent livestream has gone viral after the Twitch star collaborated with a TikToker bearing an uncanny resemblance to American actress Zendaya. During the broadcast, Cenat took the opportunity to connect with Adin Ross to prank him. After seeing the lookalike, the Kick ambassador was shocked and praised her work in the popular series Euphoria.

When Cenat revealed that it was not the celebrity, Ross said:

"That is Zendaya from f**king Wish. I mean, what is that, bro? Like, I got scammed!"

"He's f**ked up" - Kai Cenat taken aback after hearing Adin Ross' snide remarks about the Zendaya lookalike on livestream

Kai Cenat video-called Adin Ross at the 58-minute mark of his livestream to prank him alongside the Zendaya lookalike. The streamer referred to Ross as "Adam" because he is currently banned from the Amazon-owned platform.

He said:

"Adin... Adam! Oh s**t, I called Adin by accident. Let me call Adam. Adam, what's good, buddy? Okay, look, I'm trying to call my close friends as fast as possible. Okay? I've got somebody - you know, Spider-Man (2) is coming out today, right? So, I got somebody come here to play the first mission and she's in a rush-type s**t. I'm calling everybody I could, real quick! All right, you want to see who it is?"

After panning his iPhone's camera to the Zendaya doppelgänger, Ross exclaimed:

"Zendaya?! Yo, what's good? I just want to say, you know, you're a killer on Euphoria. Good s**t! Wait, where's Tom (Holland) at? Where's Tom at? Hold the f**k up..."

Cenat then revealed to the Florida native that he was being pranked, stating:

"I just want to tell you - you're glazing! That's not Zendaya."

At this point, Ross began making snide comments about the TikToker, referring to her as "Zendaya from Wish." Cenat was taken aback after hearing this and hung up the call.

The Streamer of the Year said:

"Yo! He's f**ked up. He's actually f**ked up. Like, yo, he is actually f**ked up. That's Adam, he's just a weird a*s n***a. He is just f**ked up. Yeah."

Fans react to Kai Cenat pranking Adin Ross

