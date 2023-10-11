"I really don't know what to say" - Adin Ross freaks out after Kai Cenat gifts him two Audemars Piguet watches on his birthday

Kick streamer Adin Ross hosted a special livestream on October 11, 2023, to celebrate his 23rd birthday. One particular moment from the broadcast has since gone viral on social media, during which Kai Cenat made a surprise appearance and presented him with a pair of luxury watches. During their conversation, Cenat expressed his confusion about what to get Adin Ross, stating that he initially considered gifting a car or clothes.

Kai Cenat then referred to Ross as a "watch guy" and gave him a luxurious-looking box. The Florida native immediately recognized it as an Audemars Piguet and was rendered speechless for a few seconds.

Things did not stop here, as Kai Cenat surprised Adin Ross with another Audemars Piguet. The former Twitch streamer freaked out after unboxing the second luxury watch and said:

"Yo... holy s**t, bro! What the f**k! The rose gold and the all-black (strap). (Kai Cenat says American rapper Blueface also owns the same watch) Oh, wow, bro! Kai, I really don't know what to say, bro."

"Now your watch collection is actually insane" - Kai Cenat gifting Adin Ross expensive Audemars Piguet watches goes viral on the internet

Kai Cenat explained why he chose to give Adin Ross the pair of Audemars Piguet watches, claiming they would not lose their value. He elaborated:

"I like these gifts because, bro like, you're not losing a lot. You're not losing any... you can do whatever you want with it. You know what I'm saying?"

The Streamer of the Year stated that the Kick ambassador was completely unaware of this, claiming that he cleared his entire schedule just to make it on his birthday:

"Chat, I didn't tell him nothing! I ain't tell him that I was coming. I didn't stream today. Bro, this is the most busy I've ever been in my life. I told my team - I literally told my team, 'No matter what, bro, please don't put anything on October 11th; on the night of October 10th. I'm going to go see my boy Adin.'"

With the addition of the two luxury watches, Kai Cenat stated that Adin Ross' collection had now become "crazy" and insane":

"Now you've got a crazy collection. Now your watch collection is actually insane, bro!"

Adin Ross started getting emotional after receiving the generous gift and added:

"I don't want to cry, bro. I really don't. This is so generous, bro. You know, Kai, I want to say one thing, bro - it's crazy because this stream I said it. Man, a lot of these communities go head-to-head and s**t. But, you know, like, genuinely deep down, f**k all this hater s**t. I really f**k with you. You're real as f**k. It's real life, like, I love you, bro."

As mentioned, the streamers' wholesome moment has received a lot of attention on social media. Here's what fans had to say about it:

In addition to Kai Cenat and Adin Ross, Twitch star Felix "xQc" has also gifted an Audemars Piguet to his close friend, JesseSMFI. During a livestream on June 29, 2023, the former Overwatch pro showcased a diamond-studded watch with Arabic numerals.