Audemars Piguet Royal Oak stands as a timepiece marvel for watch enthusiasts. Launched in 1972, the Royal Oak is renowned for its octagonal bezel, 'tapisserie' dial, and integrated bracelet. The watch is a timeless symbol of modern luxury and embodies sophistication and craftsmanship.

However, only 40,000 watches are produced annually. Acquiring a new Royal Oak can be a patient pursuit. If one goes through the formal channels, i.e., the official website of Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Collection, then one has to book an appointment. However, the requests for appointments are high and there is no specific frame for these appointments.

This pushes collectors and watch lovers towards pre-owned watches. A suggestion for prospective buyers is to navigate the pre-owned watch market with ready-to-buy models. One such platform is authentik.com where one can buy Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

If we look into the types of options, these timepieces present a blend of models, colors, and materials. Whether one seeks the rush of a brand-new creation or the character of a pre-owned piece, the perfect Royal Oak can be yours if you want it.

Shedeur Sanders dons Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

The QB1 for the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders, recently grabbed headlines not just with his gameplay but with a pre-game move. In the face-off against Nebraska, Sanders, along with his teammates, stood their ground when the Nebraska Cornhuskers crowded CU's midfield Buffalo logo.

After some heated exchange of words, Sanders took a unique approach, choosing not to argue but rather raising his wrist, showcasing a watch that demanded attention. Sanders' wristwear wasn't a run-of-the-mill timepiece.

It was a customized stainless steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 coated with 30 carats of VVS diamonds. It was crafted by Saki Mihalakos, owner of the Jacksonville-based jewelry company Saki Diamonds. This unique watch holds an estimated value of around $70,000 as per Mihalakos. It is well above the retail price of $27,800 for the base Royal Oak.

This particular Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 wasn't a recent addition for Sanders. Apparently, the Buffs QB acquired it back in 2022 during his time at Jackson State. The watch has now evolved into a trademark celebration known as the "legendary flex" or "The Shedeur."

The Audemars Piguet is more than just a timekeeping accessory for Shedeur Sanders now. It has become a unique way of making a statement on and off the field.

