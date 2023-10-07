Shedeur Sanders' $70,000 watch studded with diamonds happens to be one of its kind; watchmaker Saki Mihalakos details more about the product

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has not only been shining on the gridiron but off of it as well. Since switching to the FBS level with the Buffaloes, Sanders has been hogging the national spotlight.

Before the game against Nebraska, the Buffaloes QB flashed his luxury watch at the Cornhuskers who had stepped on the Buffs logos.

The move has even been dubbed 'The Shedeur' by rappers Rick Ross and DJ Khaled. It has now been revealed that the watch is a customized stainless steel Audemars Piguet (AP) Royal Oak 15500, and it is one of a kind.

The watch has 30 carats of VVS diamonds and is worth $27,800, but Saki Mihalakos, Sander's jeweler, revealed that the piece is custom-made and worth $70,000.

Speaking to Complex, Saki Mihalakos was proud of the limelight his client has been getting while rocking the timepiece.

“That's my watch on his wrist. He's out there shining. But he puts in the work. He deserves it.”

Shedeur's NIL valuation, according to On3, stands at a mammoth $4.8 million, only second to Bronny James.

Shedeur Sanders continues to impress

Since he stepped up to the FBS Division, Shedeur Sanders has shocked fans and analysts alike who had not watched him during his time at Jackson State.

ESPN's NFL draft analyst, Jordan Reid, could not hide his glee when speaking about Sanders on the "First Draft podcast."

“I’ve been blown away by Shedeur Sanders,” Reid said. “I’ve really enjoyed diving into his film. As a former quarterback, I love seeing guys who are super accurate and I think he has the best accuracy of any quarterback in this class. He has a plan all the time, he understands how to attack coverage, but the thing that I like the most about Shedeur is he embraces the spotlight.”

On the same podcast, draft analyst Matt Miller heaped further praise on Sanders, comparing him to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“He’s so surgical and accurate and the touch passes are there and he’s poised, like Tua, he’s not exceptionally mobile but he’s gonna give you something. I think Shedeur’s probably a better runner just because he doesn’t have the injury history of a Tua right now. But I can’t think of a player I’ve been more impressed by this season. I love watching Shedeur Sanders play.”

With the draft analysts all giddy with excitement over Shedeur Sander's profile and style of play, the sky is the limit for the Colorado signal caller.