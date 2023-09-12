Another week, another Shedeur Sanders masterclass, and his father, Deion Sanders, couldn't stop gushing over his son's abilities. Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, it took the Colorado Buffaloes a while to get going but when Shedeur Sanders flipped the switch, the whole team responded.

He finished the game with 31 of 42 passes completed for 393 yards resulting in two touchdowns. It's barely week two and he already is closing in on 1,000 total passing yards.

Deion Sanders was full of praise for his son after the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"He's a bonafide leader. He's very calm, very patient in the pocket. He studies so much that it's not too many things that you could trick him in like you can't trick him in coverage, anything like that."

Coach Prime further explained the quality that separates Shedeur Sanders from other quarterbacks.

"So some college quarterbacks, although they might be starting college, they probably sit for a year and even start their whole high school career. This guy has started every football game in high school in every game in college, that's a lot of football. That's a lot of repetition, and he does not take plays off especially in practice. so he prepares like that and what he sees is unbelievable."

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders mania

Deion Sanders has brought back the hype to Colorado football and it showed when Fox got the highest viewership of the day with 7.26 million in Colorado's week one clash against TCU.

ESPN's "College GameDay," and Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff," will both be in Boulder next week to analyze the Buffaloes taking on Colorado State showing the stature of the program under Deion Sanders and the interest it's generating.

Sanders commented on the increased attention that the Buffaloes have been getting since his arrival.

“We expect it,” Deion Sanders said. “I know it sounds kind of boastful. It sounds at the risk of sounding arrogant. We truly expect that (attention). And that’s why those kids come. They want the biggest stage and they’re getting that every darn week. The numbers justify.”

Shedeur Sanders' beef with Matt Rhule

Shedeur Sanders not only had a phenomenal game, but he also had a point to prove after it emerged later that he took exception to Nebraska coach Matt Rhule gathering his players on top of the Buffs logo before the game started.

"It was extremely personal, you go out there and warm up and you’ve got the head coach from the other team standing in the middle of the Buff," Sanders said. "It’s OK if a couple of players do it, it’s fine, just enjoy the scenery. But when you’ve got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all. I went in there and disrupted it.

Shedeur Sanders certainly showed teams not to disrespect Deion Sanders' new home.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel