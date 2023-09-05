Colorado's shock win against TCU was as much a coming-out performance for Shedeur Sanders as it was for his father, Deion Sanders, both of whom made their FBS debuts against the Horned Frogs.

Tyler Hansen, in 2011, held Colorado's passing record with 474 passing yards. Shedeur Sanders obliterated it against a ranked opponent, accounting for 510 passing yards resulting in four touchdowns against No. 17 TCU on Saturday.

College football pundit Colin Cowherd could not hide his admiration for the stellar performance by Shedeur Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I text two NFL executives during that Colorado win, and I ask the question, am I nuts, or do we have another first-round quarterback in the NFL? And both executives said the same thing, 'Deion Sanders' son is a first-round NFL quarterback.'"

Expand Tweet

His father, Deion Sanders, has never had any doubt about his son's ability, and he waxed lyrical about the quarterback after the game.

"No, no, no, this kid, this kid is the Bonafide winner. I don't think he has lost over ten games in his whole life since he was there and six years old. I don't think he is not even in double digits, probably six games that he's lost in his life," Deion Sanders said. "So the kid is a winner. He's a bonafide leader, and he knows the game and he loves football."

The Sanders' revenge

After the game against TCU, Deion Sanders made a claim that might have motivated Shedeur Sanders' impressive performance.

On Monday, Coach Prime appeared on "The Pat MacAfee Show" and revealed how the current Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Kendal Briles "didn't treat Sheduer kindly" a few years back at FAU.

"So he (Shedeur) chose FAU because he had a relationship with Willie Taggart that derived from FSU when he was gonna go there," Sanders said.

"But the coordinator that we're playing against this week was there, and he didn't treat [Shedeur] kindly. So there's a lot of blood in that thing. There's a lot of bad blood in that thing."

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders justifying the hype

Having only played at the FCS level, there were doubts about Shedeur Sanders and his readiness to lead an FBS side against elite opposition. Safe to say, those questions don't exist anymore after Saturday's performance.

The people who have watched him had sung his praises before he faced off against TCU. Gary Barnett, the former Colorado coach, tried to warn people about Shedeur's talent:

"I don't think that many people actually saw him play at Jackson State. I've watched this young man play (and) practice. He's got all the tools. He's going to have the coaching behind him, and I don't mean just in his dad. But I'm talking about his position coach and (Sean Lewis). That's going to let him become an even better player than what he has been."

If he continues on his current trajectory, Shedeur Sanders might just insert himself into the Heisman and NFL first-round conversation.