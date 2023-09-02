Who is the Colorado Football starting QB today? Exploring Buffs' QB Depth chart ahead of Week 1 game at TCU

The Colorado starting quarterback was unexpectedly announced last year. Immediately after coach Deion Sanders was appointed, he named his son, Shedeur Sanders, as his Buffaloes starting QB.

Recently, in an article by Brian Howell of BuffZone, Coach Prime praised the Colorado QB's smartness and his game. He said,

"Shedeur can play the dern game. Shedeur is smart as a whip and we've got to take advantage of that. He's been very successful before he got here and we've got to glean from some of the things that he did to make it to this point and make sure he's comfortable with the offense."

The Colorado quarterback depth chart includes redshirt freshman Colton Allen, true freshmen Kasen Weisman and Ryan Staub. They will provide backup to Sanders.

Colorado tight end coach Tim Brewster was also effusive in his praise of Shedeur.

"We have an absolutely elite, I'm talking about top level elite quarterback. The challenge for us offensively is to meet him on his level from an intellectual basis, physically. I’ve been around a whole bunch of good quarterbacks in the NFL, college and this guy right here, right now, is playing with confidence and poise. He processes so extremely well." Brewster said.

Sanders and Gary Barnett once addressed the criticism around the QB

After being announced as the starting quarterback almost a year before the season began, there have been questions about how talented Shedeur was.

Last year at Jackson State, Shedeur threw for 3,732 yards, resulting in 40 touchdowns, earning him the SWAC Freshman of the Year award.

Last December, Shannon Sharpe asked about the nepotism Prime on an episode of "Club Shay Shay." Sanders said,

“Ain’t no nepotism, that’s real. Better go get the film and watch. That’s real."

On KOA radio, Gary Barnett, former Colorado coach, addressed the criticism that Shedeur Sanders was getting,

"I don't think that many people actually saw him play at Jackson State."

Barnett went on to explain the potential that Shedeur Sanders has.

I've watched this young man play (and) practice. He's got all the tools. He's going to have the coaching behind him, and I don't mean just in his dad. But I'm talking about his position coach and (Sean Lewis). That's going to let him become an even better player than what he has been."

The game against the TCU Horned Frogs will be a good opportunity for Shedeur Sanders to showcase his talent to the FBS world.