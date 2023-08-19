Colorado's Shedeur Sanders gets "elite" tag as Buffaloes' TE coach Tim Brewster sings his praises

Shedeur Sanders joined Colorado this offseason and is already making an impression on the Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

Shedeur followed his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to Colorado after the Buffs hired "Prime Time" as their head coach. Shedeur's older brother Shilo Sanders is also gearing up for the safety position on the Colorado roster.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, 21, had a stellar two-year stint at Jackson State under the guidance of his father. He threw for 6,963 yards and 70 touchdowns with the Tigers.

Last season, he had 3,732 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. This led to the Black College Football Hall of Fame awarding the young Sanders the Deacon Jones Award for the most outstanding HBCU player in the country in college football.

And now, after switching from FCS to FBS, TE coach Tim Brewster believes that Shedeur is already performing in a league of his own, hopeful of great things from the junior quarterback in his Colorado journey.

The talented QB has been making a lot of noise since arriving in Colorado. Almost 47,000 fans attended the spring game in April following his transfer.

Colorado's TE coach has not been shy of praising Shedeur Sanders for how he leads the offensive line.

"We have an absolutely elite, I'm talking about top level elite quarterback. The challenge for us offensively is to meet him on his level," Brewster said.

“The challenge for us offensively is us to meet him; meet him on his level from an intellectual basis, physically. I’ve been around a whole bunch of good quarterbacks in the NFL, college and this guy right here, right now, is playing with confidence and poise. He processes so extremely well.

“Mike Shanahan, when I was at Denver (with the Broncos), wanted to know one thing with my quarterbacks: How quickly can they process information, reams of information? Can you process it? (Sanders) is doing an amazing job.”

Coming in as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country, this is definitely some high praise for Shedeur Sanders. Brewster believes that his high IQ and smart decisions on the gridiron will be an important factor for the Buffaloes after a dismal 1-11 2022 campaign.

Transitioning from FCS to FBS and playing at the Power Five level is no easy feat. But Sanders possesses all the qualities required to impress fans as his debut inches closer.

The hype around Shedeur Sanders continues to grow

Coming out of high school, Shedeur Sanders was regarded as a four-star recruit. Despite receiving offers from top schools like Georgia, Alabama, Florida and others, he chose to follow his father to Jackson State.

And now, he joins his father in Colorado as Deion Sanders continues to change the culture and revamp the roster of the Buffaloes.

During the Pac-12 Media Day, Deion Sanders was not in attendance as he was recovering from his emergency surgery to remove blood clots from both legs. However, his quarterback son spoke with the media and was confident of his preparations and journey to lead Colorado to a possible title contention.

"Well, I'm a Sanders. You know I don't feel pressure. That's the thing in my blood. I don't get nervous. I don't get none of that, especially when you are prepared, and you got the coaches and staff and players around you," Shedeur said.

Shedeur Sanders is one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy after his outstanding season with the Tigers last year.

The Buffaloes are set to open their season against TCU on Sept. 2. If QB Sanders continues his incredible performance, Colorado may have its first Heisman winner since Rashaan Salaam in 1994.