Shedeur Sanders showed his fans the Colorado Buffaloes' locker room through an Instagram live on his account.

Sanders followed his father, NFL legend and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, to his new job from FCS school Jackson State.

Sanders was named the favorite to win the renowned Heisman Trophy this season in a December story by Fox Sports college football analyst RJ Young. According to several pundits, the move to the FBS is a go-big-or-go-home kind of deal for the young signal-caller.

Shedeur Sanders in the locker room

Shedeur Sanders is the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders.

Sanders was a highly regarded recruit out of high school, but choose to follow his father into the FCS.

At least one college football analyst, RJ Young of Fox Sports, has named Sanders to win the Heisman Trophy this year, ahead of USC's Caleb Williams and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Last season. he threw for 3,732 yards and 40 TDs with Jackson State.

Shedeur Sanders' Heisman Trophy buzz

Following a sensational season with Jackson State, in which he threw for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns, Shedeur Sanders has been named among the early favorites to win the coveted Heisman Trophy.

According to a December story by RJ Young of Fox Sports, Sanders should be considered the top contender, above the likes of last year's winner USC's QB Caleb Williams, or Michagan's signal-caller J.J. McCarthy.

There were even some people calling for Shadeur Sanders to win the Heisman last year while at Jackson State, which would have been historic considering no FCS player ever has won the award. Few small FBS school players have won it either.

Shedeur was an odd recruit for an FCS school, given that he was highly rated out of high school. As a senior, he threw 3,702 yards with 43 TDs and was considered a four-star recruit. Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Florida Atlantic all came knocking on his door, but Sanders chose to follow his father into the Jackson State experiment.

He's now following into his new role at Colorado, where he is expected to shine. If he does achieve the lofty goal, the Buffaloes fans would be able to celebrate their first Heisman Trophy winner in almost 30 years. The last Colorado player to win the Heisman was Rashaan Salaam, who ran for 2,055 yards with 24 TDs and led the Buffaloes to a win over Notre Dame in 1994.

