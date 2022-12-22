Deion Sanders produced sensational results while with Jackson State over a three-year period that ended in a rather sour fashion a couple of weeks ago. 'Prime' was named the new Colorado Buffaloes head coach, much to the dissatisfaction of many.

Some thought the Hall of Famer "quit" on the Jackson State program as a new element now faces Sanders. His much-hyped introductory video that said his son is the Buffaloes' new quarterback has many screaming out nepotism.

Sanders' close friend and fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe addressed this in his latest episode of Club Shay Shay. He asked Sanders about the nepotism surrounding his son.

The Colorado coach said:

“Ain’t no nepotism, that’s real. Better go get the film and watch. That’s real."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Deion addresses the nepotism comments surrounding his son Deion addresses the nepotism comments surrounding his son https://t.co/x5K5YiY4kl

While it's hard to take the coach's words at face value, looking at Shedeur's 2022 season stats, they make for very good reading.

The quarterback threw for 3,732 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. In the Cricket Celebration Bowl, Shedeur was again superb, completing 30 of his 40 passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

So while many are screaming nepotism at 'Prime' for making his son the starting Colorado quarterback, Shedeur certainly has the stats to back it up.

Deion Sanders turns up Colorado Football recruiting with appointment of Alabama DC

Times are changing in Colorado. With 'Primetime' now the head coach, he is bringing former Alabama defensive coordinator Charles Kelly with him. Announced near the beginning of December, Kelly will be Colorado's new defensive coordinator as the changes to the Buffaloes program are coming thick and fast.

While that takes care of the defensive side of the ball, Deion Sanders has appointed former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis as the offensive coordinator.

The Hall of Famer will have a tough task turning around the Buffaloes' program as they only won one game out of 12 this year. Offensively, Colorado only scored 20 or more points three times in 2022 and defensively they were just as bad.

They have allowed under 40 points in a game just twice and have allowed over 50 in their last three games of the season. It will take time, but with new coordinators joining the program, many are hoping for a swift turnaround.

