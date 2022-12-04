Deion Sanders made it official on Saturday night. He informed his Jackson State football team that he was leaving after a 43-24 victory over Southern University for the SWAC conference championship. Sanders will now be the head coach at the University of Colorado.

The former NFL cornerback was the head coach at Jackson State for three seasons. He led the team to a 27-5 combined record during his tenure, along with two SWAC Conference titles. Jackson State will now be without their head coach before their final game of the season.

Fans took to Twitter after the announcement and some felt that Sanders had left the program high and dry. When he took the position at Jackson State, he said he did so to bring attention to HBCU schools and athletic programs. Now, after just three seasons, he is moving to a Division I football program.

Some also said that they felt that the highly recruited players that he convinced to go to Jackson State were also left behind. Then there were others that were surprised it took three seasons for a Division 1 school to convince Sanders to join their program.

Im Him! @native_ace @AdamSchefter Deion sold out.. you use to be for the people … the moment the yt folks showed the money u ran … that’s why Aj Terrell better than u @DeionSanders @AdamSchefter Deion sold out.. you use to be for the people … the moment the yt folks showed the money u ran … that’s why Aj Terrell better than u @DeionSanders

☊♍️ @Mizz_Dallas go ahead prime make that money Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. https://t.co/8An3gQ2iSN Must be the moneygo ahead prime make that money twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Must be the money 😂 😂 go ahead prime make that money twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Von @TeflonVon94 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. https://t.co/8An3gQ2iSN dam.. interesting to see what happens to the players at JSU twitter.com/adamschefter/s… dam.. interesting to see what happens to the players at JSU twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

🦅UncleMiggy🦅 @E_A_G_L_E_S_4L 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 not bad for this Florida boy going places congratulations twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. https://t.co/8An3gQ2iSN 🏼 not bad for this Florida boy going places congratulations @DeionSanders 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 not bad for this Florida boy going places congratulations @DeionSanders twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Y @silanyro @Kevohoop @AdamSchefter I mean travis can transfer if he wants @Kevohoop @AdamSchefter I mean travis can transfer if he wants

📸Justin Harris 📸 @Stayconsistent4 sold those students a dream. Congrats tho Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. https://t.co/8An3gQ2iSN He talked all that stuff about elevating HBCU’s just to leave after 2 yearssold those students a dream. Congrats tho twitter.com/adamschefter/s… He talked all that stuff about elevating HBCU’s just to leave after 2 years 😒 sold those students a dream. Congrats tho twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

FullSendTitan⚔️ @DGeorge__ pack. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. https://t.co/8An3gQ2iSN They all about to be smoking thatpack. They all about to be smoking that ⛽️ pack. 😆 twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Does Deion Sanders owe Jackson State money for breaking contract?

Deion Sanders' contract with Jackson State University went through December 2024. As part of his contract with the university, it was stated that he would be required to pay half of his remaining salary as part of a buyout clause.

Clarion Ledger @clarionledger



clarionledger.com/story/sports/c… Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game. If Sanders does take a new job, Colorado or otherwise, he will owe a buyout to Jackson State. Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game. If Sanders does take a new job, Colorado or otherwise, he will owe a buyout to Jackson State.clarionledger.com/story/sports/c…

USA Today reports that the NFL Hall of Famer will be required to pay Jackson State $300,000 for leaving for Colorado.

Typically, coaches will have a buyout in their contract that the university will be required to pay if they want to part ways with the coach. If Jackson State added a buyout clause for Sanders, there may have been some assumption that he could leave if a bigger coaching job opportunity became available. Which inevitably happened, and now leaves the program in need of a head coach.

After Jackson State's SWAC Championship victory on Saturday night, the former NFL and MLB player got on a plane to Boulder, Colorado. The question remains as to how many Jackson State players will enter the NCAA transfer portal when it officially opens on Monday, December 5. It will be interesting to see how many will follow Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Poll : 0 votes