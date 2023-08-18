"Tell us who you are today": Deion Sanders pumps up Colorado players with his motivational talk ahead of the preseason camp

Deion Sanders is known for his resilient attitude and captivating charisma. It is his impeccable leadership skills that led Jackson State to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships during his stint with the Tigers. And now, after signing with the Colorado Buffaloes in December last year, Coach Prime is looking to carry forward his positive outlook on the new roster that he is heading.

In a recent Instagram post by Colorado Buffaloes' official account, we see Deion Sanders imparting words of motivation and wisdom on his player. As he gears up for his debut with the team, it looks like he wants the roster to be focused on the arduous journey ahead as well.

Deion Sanders shares words of motivation ahead of preseason camp

With Prime Time in the building, the culture in Colorado is going through a massive change. After a dismal 1-11 record last season, Deion Sanders will be looking to turn the fortunes of the team in the upcoming season of college football. And amidst all the preparations, he is seen sharing wisdom with the players in order to boost their confidence which will translate into how they perform on the field.

"I want you to practice great today. Today is going to be the reflection you want us to know. Tell us who you are today. Show us who you are today. Don't talk. I want you to show us who you are today. Because if you show me who are today, guess what? I'm gonna belive", Sanders said ahead of their practice.

The Buffaloes saw a massive exodus of players in the NCAA transfer portal after Sanders' joining. Fifty-seven players have left the team in the transfer portal, while only ten members remained from last year's roster. This is a part of Sanders' plan to revive the lost glory of Colorado and revamp the culture set in place.

The Buffaloes are one of the four- teams from the Pac-12 set to leave the conference and join the Big 12 next year. They joined the Pac-12 Conference in 2011, after playing 15 years in the Big 12. But they had only two successful campaigns since changing conference.

And now, Deion Sanders is aiming to depart for the Big 12 by making a statement in his debut season. His motivational words for his team come after they found themselves in a scuffle during practice a few days ago.

Fight breaks out at Colorado practice

A few days ago during a practice, a fight broke out among players of the Buffaloes on the field. Amidst the scuffle, few players decided to walk off the field to avoid being a part of the conflict. Coach Prime immediately stepped in to showcase his disappointment in those players, as he expects everyone to get together to handle any crisis that takes place.

He said:

"He just fought. I saw two of y'all walking off over there and you got a teammate fighting. Where they do that at?! Where they do that at?! If one fight, we all fight! You understand that? I don't wanna see y'all walking off when somebody's fighting. Never again!"

As the new season approaches, Colorado fans will be excited to see whether Deion Sanders can have the same impact he had back at Jackson State. Only time will tell if he will be the savior who restores the Buffaloes' lost glory.