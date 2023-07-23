Is Colorado finally moving to the Big 12 ditching the long wait for the Pac-12 media rights deal? Latest rumors, insider news and more

In another dramatic turn of events, Colorado is reportedly set to proceed with its plan to move to the Big 12. The decision comes even after the university chancellor, Phil DiStefano, told the Denver Post last week that the goal of the Buffaloes was to remain in the Pac-12.

According to veteran journalist Greg Swaim, Colorado will leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12. The university won't wait for the finalization of the new Pac-12 media rights deal by Commissioner George Kliavkoff and his team, even though it pretty much goes against its initial plan.

The school is said to be facing resistance from major donors expressing strong opposition to the decision to stay in the Pac-12. They are reportedly threatening to withdraw their financial contributions to both athletics and academics if the university does not realign with the Big 12.

This isn't the first time the donors would force the university administration to make a big decision. They were the ones who allegedly advocated for the appointment of Deion Sanders despite the objection from academic elitists and might have their way here once again.

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim BREAKING: #Buffs will jump to #Big12 and won't wait for @Kliavkoff's "deal". CU admin getting pushback from HUGE donors threatening to pull both athletic AND academic funding if move not made. These were the same folks who wanted Prime, despite objections from academics elitists. pic.twitter.com/xLdZTqNIn3

Colorado is at the center of Pac-12 expansion

Colorado Football Spring Game

After adding four new schools this summer, the Big 12 intends to expand further. Conference commissioner Brett Yormark has been vocal about his eagerness to expand the number of teams if it proves logical and adds value to the conference.

Colorado is central to its conference expansion plans, although the Big 12 is considering other Pac-12 schools. Since Deion Sanders was appointed the Buffaloes' football coach, the school has emerged as a prime choice for the conference.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Buffaloes have been completely vetted by the Big 12 and are cleared to join the conference. The latest development within the university athletic department indicates that the move could be inevitable.

Could this create some concern in the Pac-12?

During the Pac-12 Media Days on Friday, George Kliavkoff said that he's not concerned about the attempt of the Big 12 to poach teams from his league. He noted that the schools in the conference are committed, and they will get the media deal done.

However, the latest development coming out of Colorado could further heighten the tension that has been calmed in the Pac-12. Despite their recent abysmal seasons, the Buffaloes have become prominent in the conference since the hiring of Deion Sanders.

The university will definitely be crucial to Pac-12 finalizing a lucrative media rights deal. However, choosing to jump ship can further augment the existential threat facing the conference.

