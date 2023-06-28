Big 12 expansion news: What colleges are heading to the Big 12? Latest college football realignment updates

Big 12 expansion is one of the most followed developments in college sports. As part of the larger conference realignment moves, its importance to fans and stakeholders alike cannot be overstated. It was confirmed that Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12 to compete in the SEC come 2024. Since then, it became imminent for the conference to attract new members.

A closer look at the Big 12 expansion plans

The Big 12 already reacted to Texas and Oklahoma's exit with the addition of four new members. However, it's not quite done yet and is considering adding two more members to its present tally. Names of likely candidates for the expansion have been emerging, and an official announcement may be in the works.

The two prime candidates expected to feature in the Big 12 expansion are Colorado and Arizona. The two schools being in the Western US will be an opportunity for the Big 12 to establish a presence in the west. Beyond that, however, Colorado and Arizona are heavyweights in football and basketball.

Other schools that have been mentioned in connection with the Big 12 expansion include UConn, Gonzaga, San Diego State, and Memphis. All of the teams are big in their own right, but none has the prestige and commercial value. Secondly, their locations do not open up new areas of influence for the conference.

Whichever direction the Big 12 is moving, an official statement about its planned expansion is yet to be made. The favorites are Colorado and Arizona, but the odds are not entirely in favor of this happening.

Most opinions would still rate the Big 12 as a major conference. But it has endured the dominance of the SEC and the Big Ten. Expanding to accommodate more teams, especially important ones like Arizona and Colorado, will put it back on par with the SEC and the Big 10.

The Big 12 expansion drive may remain speculative for a number of weeks. However, one can rest assured that the conference is working tirelessly to increase its membership. Any team that would join the Big 12 might have to wait until at least 2024 before they are able to compete in the conference.

Ultimately, the constant realignments in college sports has affected most conferences, and the Big 12 is not an exception. They have been doing a decent job of bouncing back, and they seem to still have a lot up their sleeves.

