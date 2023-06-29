College Football Realignment Rumors Roundup: Big 12 expansion news, Pac-12 media rights deal, updates on SDSU, FSU

College football realignment will drastically altar the landscape of NCAA sports over the next two years. The BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights will enter the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners will leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2024. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will also leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten on the same date.

On that note, here's a look at the latest news regarding college football realignment.

College Football Realignment News: What's the latest on additional Big 12 expansion?

The Big 12 will expand to 14 teams for one season before reducing to 12 in 2024 and are reportedly looking to further expand. Radio host Greg Swaim recently reported that the conference could look to add the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Nothing becomes official until the #Pac12 gets their TV deal finalized, but now multiple sources tell us tonight that the #Buffs and #BearDown will move to the #Big12. No word on the #Utes and #SunDevils, but Yormark may just take two and save some spots for #ACC teams."

College Football Realignment News: What's the latest on a Pac-12 media rights deal?

The Pac-12 has already lost its two biggest programs as the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will join the Big Ten next year. Their departure has removed the Pac-12 from the Los Angeles media market. The decision made by the Bruins and Trojans to leave the conference was sparked by the lack of a media rights deal.

As the end of June nears, there has been no update on a potential media rights deal. If the Pac-12 is unable to secure a long-term media rights deal, several programs could follow UCLA and USC out of the conference.

College Football Realignment News: What's the latest with San Diego State University?

San Diego State University recently gave the Mountain West Conference a written notice that they are planning to resign from the conference. San Diego State has not received an official invite from any of the Power Five conferences at this point. However, the university has been linked to both the Big 12 and Pac-12.

College Football Realignment News: What's the latest with Florida State University?

Florida State University is one of seven schools in the ACC that are considering realignment. They have reportedly met with lawyers, but need a program to join in order to dissolve their grant-of-rights agreement with the conference.

