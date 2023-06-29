Is Fresno State going to the Big 12? A look at the latest Big 12 expansion news and college football realignment updates

The expansion move of the Big 12 conference has remained a constant feature in college sports discussions lately. Many names have been brought up as potential candidates, among which is Fresno State.

There is a growing belief that Fresno State may be heading to the Big 12. While this is largely based on speculation, it is hard to rule it out, given the constant flux in the ongoing conference realignment.

Currently, a member of the Mountain West Conference, Fresno State has a viable athletic program and a substantial media pull. These are a few factors the conference is putting into consideration as it makes its moves.

The over one million population of the Fresno metropolitan area promises the conference a large California foothold. Furthermore, Fresno State has a viable athletic program it is looking to strengthen further. They have a football team that is quite competitive in the Mountain West.

How feasible is Fresno State to Big 12?

The school president recently launched a sales tax program to boost its position among other athletic programs to raise revenue for their facilities upgrade and expansion.

Analysts believe this planned upgrade is also in anticipation of an invitation from the Big 12. It is understood that this is one of the conditions given for its eventual addition to the conference. If it will move to join up with other prestigious members of the conference, it should at least look the part.

That is not to say the program has nothing to bring to the table. On the contrary, the league's interest in it is a result of the potential it holds as an institution. As a school with a large Hispanic base, it offers a valuable and diverse market that the conference needs to solidify its standing.

Therefore, the move to add Fresno State is a mutually beneficial one for both the school and the conference. From the point of view of rivalry, the move to get Fresno State is a perfect one.

Pac-12 is already heavily linked to San Diego State, another California stronghold. So it makes sense for Big 12 to want their piece of the state.

From the foregoing, it is easy to conclude that Fresno State is a suitable candidate for Big 12’s expansion plans. However, whether it will happen is another question, as there has been no official statement to that effect from either the conference or the school.

The closest indication remains the remarks made by the school president Saul Jimenez-Sandoval at the launching of the sale tax targeted at improving the school’s athletics. But these prove nothing. And all we have now on this supposed move are speculations.

As it stands, the only confirmed entrants making their way to the Big 12 are BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF - expected to join the league no earlier than 2024. The chances of Fresno State joining these programs will see more evaluation in the coming weeks.

