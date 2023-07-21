Is there a Pac-12 media rights deal in place? Insiders claim Commissioner George Kliavkoff will discuss the update ahead of media day

Questions have been swirling around the Pac-12 media rights deal as they were expected to announce a deal a few weeks ago. Their current deal expires on July 1, 2024, which is also the same day the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins leave for the Big Ten.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

“I’m eagerly awaiting to hear what the commissioner has to say,” DiStefano told The Post.… Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano told Denver Post, Pac-12’s new media partnerships is expected to be presented to league chancellors & presidents Thursday by commissioner George Kliavkoff.“I’m eagerly awaiting to hear what the commissioner has to say,” DiStefano told The Post.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is scheduled to speak at the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday, but it will be interesting to see if he broaches the subject. It has been a cause for conversation throughout the conference as the media deal will tell us how to view the conference's future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, what do we expect heading into Friday's media day? Can Kliavkoff come to center stage and announce a new Pac-12 media rights deal?

What would the Pac-12 media rights deal announcement do for the conference?

The Pac-12 media rights deal, no matter what the contract looks like, will be a breath of fresh air for the conference. There have been a lot of conversations surrounding what the deal would look like. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has been catching a lot of flack as he is in charge of doing this. However, it would be difficult with the conference in the state of flux that it is currently in.

It has been reported the conference is not going to make an announcement of a television deal and could have been the deciding reason they did not include the San Diego State Aztecs in the conference. If George Kliavkoff were to announce a new Pac-12 media rights deal, this could really make things right going into the future for one of the Power Five conferences.

Every other Power Five conference has a long-term media rights deal, and being able to sign on the dotted line will relieve a lot of anxiety for fans and the conference alike. If the commissioner even discusses the process and where they are in terms of a media rights deal with a distributor, it could really be a great sign of things to come and give some faith in the process.

This is going to be one of the most critical issues that Kliavkoff will be remembered for, whether it is fair or not. The lack of progression towards a deal means there will be a cause for concern for teams on the brink of leaving like the Colorado Buffaloes.

For the sake of the Conference of Champions, let's hope to hear at least an update on where they stand.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence