Will the Pac-12 media deal assure $31,700,000 per school? Commissioner George Kliavkoff makes his stance clear amid Big 12 poaching rumors

Ever since the negotiation for the Pac-12 media deal began, the goal was to secure a deal bigger than that of Big 12. The Big 12 announced a new six-year media deal, set to commence in 2025, worth $2.28 billion with ESPN and Fox in October 2022.

The new deal outrightly skyrockets the overall value of the conference television broadcast right from $220 million to $380 million per year. This guarantees each of its members a total of $31.7 million in media-only revenue annually, a significant rise from $22 million.

While Pac-12 officials have expressed their confidence in getting a deal bigger than the Big 12, the conference is yet to find a breakthrough in its negotiations. A lucrative television deal appears quite crucial at this stage as the conference faces an existential threat.

Asked if the upcoming Pac-12 media deal will pay member schools more than the Big 12, The conference commissioner, George Kliavkoff, refused to give details:

"I'm not going to tell you where our media deals are coming in. It will be enough for them to all sign their grant of rights. That's the important kind of milestone."

The wait for the Pac-12 media deal will be worth it

Pac-12 Commissioner Georgia Kliavkoff believes the delay in the Pac-12 media deal is definitely for the right reason. He emphasized that, for the board, securing the appropriate deal has consistently held greater significance than rushing to finalize an expedient one.

"Getting the right deal has always been more important to our board and the conference has always been more important to our board and to the conference than getting the expeditious one."

Kliavkoff revealed during the Media Day that by being patient and not rushing into an agreement, they have the opportunity to explore more advantageous options. He believes the shifting dynamics in the media market can work to the benefit of the new Pac-12 media deal.

"What we've seen is that the longer we wait for a deal, the better our options get. I think our board realizes that. There's an underlying shift in the media market that's happening and we're long-term taking advantage of that, but short-term may have provided some hiccups."

Kliavkoff is not worried about Big 12 poaching

The uncertainty within the Pac-12 has been intensified by the conference's unreserved interest in exploring additional expansion possibilities. However, Kliavkoff expressed his confidence in the commitment of the members, believing a new media deal will be finalized.

"It's not a concern. Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle."

Evidently, the finalization of a new Pac-12 media deal will put an end to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the conference. And the belief within the board is that it's on the way. The confidence rate is beginning to increase among members of a lucrative deal.

