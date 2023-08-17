WATCH: Fight breaks out at Colorado practice; Coach Prime makes his voice heard loud and clear

We're nearing the end of training camp, and things got chippy at Colorado practice. Late camp energy is always aggressive, and it was on full display on Tuesday when a fight broke out at the Colorado Buffaloes practice facility.

When the scuffle happened, Deion Sanders stepped in immediately. But he didn't hesitate to express his disappointment when he saw some of his players walking off the field during the fight.

“He just fought. I saw two of y’all walking off over there, and you got a teammate fighting. Where they do that at?! Where they do that at?! If one fight, we all fight! You understand that? I don’t wanna see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!" Sanders told his players.

Coach Prime has always been straightforward with his players regarding team camaraderie. He expects his players to be tough and disciplined, but the team needs to stick up for one another when a fight breaks out.

Coach Prime's winning intentions with Colorado

Deion Sanders has overhauled the roster by bringing in fifty-seven new players through the transfer portal, retaining only ten from the previous year.

With a brand new roster and a refreshed environment within the perenially struggling Buffaloes team, Deion Sanders is ready to rebuild the team's culture. His latest rant after the practice scuffle is another instance of Coach Prime setting the platform for the new team culture.

He made his intentions very clear with the revamped roster- whether his new teammates like each other or not; he's only there to win. The Buffaloes' management brought in Sanders after another miserable season saw the team ending up near the bottom of the Pac-12.