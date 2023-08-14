Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, arrived in Colorado to much fanfare. Even as a head coach of a college football program, he's still Prime Time. He made further waves with his ruthless flipping of the Buffaloes' football roster.

One of the first face-to-face sessions Sanders had with his players was to tell them that he would be bringing in his own players. Fifty-seven new transfers arrived, and of last year's roster, only 10 remain with the Buffaloes.

He defended his huge cull after the team's Spring training camp.

“I know it's a huge overhaul, but it had to be done. It was tremendously tough, because you had some young men that just didn't want to play the game. They didn't love football. It's hard for me to be effective when you don't love it.

"It's tremendously tough when you're looking at a body of just dead eyes. That's tough on any coach, not just me. I'm sure a multitude of coaches have experienced that until they could clean the house and get the roster they want,” Sanders said.

During a recent interview, he didn't mince his words about fostering relationships within his squad.

“I don’t care about culture. I don’t even care if they like each other, I want to win,” Sanders said. “I have been on some teams where the quarterback didn’t like the receiver but they darn sure made harmony when the ball was snapped. And we’re not like that, trust me, these kids are very fond of one another.”

Deion Sanders might just be on the right path. Last year, under coach Karl Dorrell the Buffaloes finished the season with a 1-11 record.

Sanders has followed that up by recruiting the Heisman-chasing Travis Hunter from the transfer portal and recruiting the No. 1 class nationally, according to 247Sports.

Deion Sanders and the nepotism question

When Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, sons of Deion Sanders, entered the transfer portal and followed him to Colorado, there was an uproar. Football fans labeled the moves nepotic.

When Shannon Sharpe joined in the debate after Shedeur's move was confirmed, Deion Sanders had a simple answer for him:

“Ain’t no nepotism, that’s real. Better go get the film and watch. That’s real."

Gary Barnett, former Colorado coach, had some words for the Shedeur detractors:

"I don't think that many people actually saw him play at Jackson State. I've watched this young man play (and) practice. He's got all the tools. He's going to have the coaching behind him, and I don't mean just in his dad. "

The football world will be watching Deion Sanders, his sons and Colorado closely to see whether he can bring a winning culture to Colorado.