"We coming and you know it": Colorado football HC Deion Sanders claps back at anonymous Pac-12 coach

The Colorado Buffaloes have garnered significant attention since appointing Deion Sanders as head coach. The hype is not expected to die down anytime soon as we approach the 2023 college football season.

According to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Pac-12 coaches are eagerly looking forward to facing the Buffaloes and Coach Prime. The program is expected to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 next season after a disappointing 2021 season.

The anonymous Pac-12 coach questioned Sanders' coaching abilities in comments made to Athlon Sports. The publication reported that Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. also took offense at the remarks.

The unknown coach feels the Buffaloes program has made a wrong decision bringing Sanders on board.

“It feels like a lose-lose for Colorado with Prime. Either he's gonna be really good really fast and leave for another gig, which, looking at that roster, doesn't seem possible. The alternative is that they're gonna be bad, and they'll end up firing him in a big circus,” the anonymous coach said.

Colorado has undergone a never-seen-before roster overhaul through the transfer portal, which has infuriated many. The unnamed coach stated that due to the immense hype surrounding Sanders, it could be challenging to distinguish between what is factual and what is fictional.

“It's all hard to tell. It's hard to separate the hype from reality. They're in on the portal, but they're also preaching this old-school, ‘work hard to earn everything' mentality to their roster,” he said.

However, the comment of the Pac-12 coach doesn’t seem to have gone well with Deion Sanders. In a passionate Instagram post, the two-time Super Bowl winner responded assertively, defending his program and expressing his enthusiasm.

“This is the Dumbest thing I've almost ever seen and the only reason I said almost is because I'm giving y'all time to top this stupidity. We Coming' and u know it. Love ‘Him' !!!!”

Can Deion Sanders bring Colorado back to its feet?

Colorado Football Spring Game

Deion Sanders impressed in the last two seasons as the head coach of Jackson State, winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference title in both seasons. He is widely expected to transform the Buffaloes after a disappointing 1-11 season.

"Prime Time" was appointed on a five-year contract worth $29.5 million to lead the Colorado football program in December 2022. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback has ensured an overhaul of the Buffaloes roster through the NCAA transfer portal.

The program has experienced a significant departure of players, with over 70 individuals opting to transfer out. However, in the same vein, Colorado University has bolstered its roster by bringing in 47 new players through the transfer portal.

The Buffaloes now boast top college players, including Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur transferred from Jackson State and was the 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. However, the program has one of the toughest schedules in the country for the 2023 college football season. This signifies Prime Time has a daunting task ahead of him.

