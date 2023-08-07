Travis Hunter has never been afraid of controversial statements and actions and his latest declaration is perhaps his biggest yet.

Last year, Hunter controversially switched his commitment from Florida State to the unheralded Jackson State. Primarily, he made that decision to play under coach Deion Sanders who was a legendary cornerback as well.

He then entered the transfer portal and followed Coach Prime to the Colorado Buffaloes, where he'll compete this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hunter has never lacked confidence and he recently posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, "HEISMAN LOADING...."

Coach Prime has already somewhat surprisingly recruited the No. 1 class in the nation to a program that went 1-11 last season.

Hunter stunned fans when he opted to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado as a former No. 1 recruit in his class who could have had his pick of elite programs.

Legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban caused shockwaves last year when he made a serious accusation. He claimed that Deion Sanders and Jackson State paid Travis Hunter $1,000,000 to play for them.

Hunter quickly hit back at the accusation at the time.

"I got [a million]? But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids."

Programs weren't done trying to sign Hunter and Sanders recently revealed that some teams offered him large sums to join them.

"People offered Travis Hunter a bag. About $1.5 million to try to lure him and buy him out of the transfer portal," Prime said. "But Travis is not the kind of guy that can be bought. He isn't built like that. Travis is a relational young man that is built on relationships and stability. And that’s what he wanted and desired. That is why he decided to ride and stay with us."

Hunter was named to the All-Pac-12 preseason team. He made an all-first team as a defensive back and all-purpose/special teams.

Travis Hunter and the quest for the Heisman Trophy

Winning the Heisman Trophy is no mean feat and it's every college footballer's dream.

To win it this year, Hunter will have to beat strong competition. Reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams of USC, will again be a strong contender alongside Drake Maye of North Carolina.

Most wins have been by quarterbacks, but there have been quite a few non-quarterback wins over the years as well. Charles Woodson of the Michigan Wolverines was the last defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1997.

The last non-quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy was Alabama's DeVonta Smith in 2020, showing that while rare, it can be done. Travis Hunter can surely dream of the biggest individual trophy in college football.