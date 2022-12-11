Is the Heisman Trophy only for quarterbacks? History of the prestigious award explored

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the best college football player of the regular college season. It has been awarded since 1935 and is based on amateur football players' performances. The Heisman is a big deal, and only the best from college football have been privileged to hoist the trophy after the regular college season.

Though they seem to win it nearly every season, the Heisman award is not just for quarterbacks.

Over the years, we have seen many talented Heisman winners, most of whom were the quarterbacks of NCAA powerhouses. It thus begs the question, since when did the Heisman belong to QBs almost exclusively? The question becomes even more valid when you consider how many QB Heisman winners ended up as busts following their entry into the NFL.

Have any non-quarterbacks won the Heisman Trophy?

Yes, several non-quarterbacks have won the most prestigious award in college football since the award's inception in 1935. In fact, the first three winners of the Heisman were not QBs, as they were halfbacks and defensive backs. The most recent non-quarterback to win it was DeVonta Smith of Alabama, who won it in 2020.

As of December 10, 2022, fifty non-quarterback winners of the Heisman have been in college football history. The voting is pretty balanced; if you deserve it, you will win it.

Who are the past ten winners of the Heisman Trophy?

The award has had some extra talented winners over the past decade, with Caleb Williams joining the list just last night. So, here are the winners of the Heisman Trophy over the past decade:

Caleb Williams, the University of South Carolina, QB | 2022

Bryce Young, Alabama University, QB | 2021

DeVonta Smith, Alabama University, WR | 2020

Joe Burrow, Louisiana State University, QB | 2019

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma State University, QB | 2018

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma State University, QB | 2017

Lamar Jackson, Louisville University, QB | 2016

Derrick Henry, Alabama University, RB | 2015

Marcus Mariota, Oregon State University, QB | 2014

Jameis Winston, Florida State University, QB | 2013

