"I don’t even make a million" - Cowboys legend Deion Sanders calls out Nick Saban for making baseless accusations

Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders has hit back at Alabama coach Nick Saban after the college coach accused that Jackson State (where Sanders coaches) paid a player by the name of Travis Hunter a million dollars to play football for the school.

It started with the NIL deal (name, image, and likeness), where players can earn money off sponsorship deals, etc., when they are still in the college system. Saban accused Sanders' school of paying to get Hunter to the program while stating at a gathering of business leaders that Texas A&M bought every single one of their players. That is a statement that Jimbo Fisher emphatically denies.

Sanders responded to Travis Hunter's Twitter post in which the cornerback wrote:

"I got [a million]? But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids."

With Saban stating that Jackson State bought Hunter for a million dollars, Sanders responded to Hunter's post on Twitter and said that even he, the team's coach, doesn't make a million dollars:

"I don't even make a million!

Nick Saban's comments on Deion Sanders and Jimbo Fisher take over sports world

The fallout from the 70-year-old's comments has been far-reaching. Many have said that Saban's callout of Fisher and Sanders is because with the NIL deal now, it is a level playing field, and the top schools in the land no longer have an advantage over the smaller schools when it comes to recruiting top talent.

This was echoed when Fisher was forced to hold a press conference after Saban's comments the following day, and he did not hold back. Fisher called the Alabama coach a narcissist in an explosive rant. With some people calling the 70-year-old the best coach ever in college history, Fisher had some words regarding that.

Fisher said:

"He's the greatest ever, huh? When you've got all the advantages, it's easy."

The Alabama coach also stated that the parity in college football has always been there and that the NIL deal could disrupt that. Still, as some have said, he can say that when his school is constantly getting the best players out of high school and at the pointy end of conversations regarding teams that can win the National Championship.

But now, with schools like Texas A&M, which have wealthy backers, the playing field is leveled, and Alabama and the like are not certainties to attract the best players anymore.

It will make for must-watch viewing over the next couple of months to see if the story takes another turn, but the Alabama coaches' comments certainly struck a nerve with Sanders and Fisher.

