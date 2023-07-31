Deion Sander's son, Shedeur, followed him from Jackson State to Colorado Buffaloes alongside his elder brother Shilo Sanders. He is already making waves and is considered one of the elite prospects waiting to explode.

There have been critics of the Sanders brothers and questions about whether they can handle the transition to an FBS school. Former Colorado head coach Gary Barnett explained why such doubts still persist about Shedeur Sanders.

"I don't think that many people actually saw him play at Jackson State."

Shedeur has himself a big fan in Gary Barnett.

"I've watched this young man play (and) practice. He's got all the tools. He's going to have the coaching behind him, and I don't mean just in his dad. But I'm talking about his position coach and (Sean Lewis). That's going to let him become an even better player than what he has been."

Shedeur was named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist, which highlights his potential. This award is given to the most outstanding college football player of the season.

Also appearing on the list alongside Shedeur Sanders are some of college football's best prospects. They include; Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and Frank Gore Jr. of Southern Mississippi.

Famous past winners include Cam Newton, who won it in 2010, and Joe Burrow, who won it in 2019.

Shedeur Sanders' journey to the top

Shedeur Sanders has almost always played wherever his father coached. He started at Trinity Christian School in Texas, where Deion Sanders was the offensive coordinator.

He even changed his commitment to Jackson State when his father was hired as the coach after initially committing to Florida Atlantic. His elder brother, Shilo Sanders, also entered the transfer portal and joined the Buffaloes.

Shedeur was the team's starting QB and was named SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) Freshman of the Year and even to the second-team All-SWAC. He threw for 3732 yards and 40 touchdowns last season.

In January 2022, Shedeur signed a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with Gatorade making him the first student-athlete from an HBCU (historically black college or university) to do so.

Coach Prime has already revitalized the Colorado program bringing with him a lot of hype With both his sons under his tutelage, all eyes will be on Colorado when they take on TCU in their opening game of the season.

The critics will be hovering over Shedeur Sanders after all of the hype and criticism that has accompanied him since he entered the transfer portal from Jackson State.