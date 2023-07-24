Having a superstar athlete as your parent is the easiest way to find yourself under the microscope as a young student-athlete. That's especially true for Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Ever since the start of his journey as a football player, the junior Sanders has constantly been under the eye of the media.

But Shilo Sanders has lived up to his reputation so far, as he entered the college football world as a three-star prospect out of high school. He has gone from one strength to another since then, and his success has landed him several deals under the NCAA's new regulations on their NIL deals. Shilo is amongst the leaders in the landscape of the top NIL athletes.

His success has subsequently skyrocketed his net worth, which has been evaluated to range to $1 million in July 2023, including all his assets and brand deals, such as his NIL deals with Actively Black, KFC, Gilette and Porsche, among others.

Shilo Sanders' NIL valuation as per On3 is $539,000, which ranks him 86 on the NIL 100 list and 61 among football players.

Shilo seems to be following steadily in his father's footsteps, with the senior Sanders valued at nearly $50 million in recent times.

Shilo Sanders especially gained ground in his career after signing with the South Carolina Gamecocks out of high school to debut in the Power Five.

During his two-year tenure with the Gamecocks, Shilo amassed 34 tackles as a Safety and eventually transferred to Jackson State to play under the tutelage of his father.

Can Shilo Sanders complete his journey to the NFL?

Auburn v South Carolina

Following Coach Prime's decision to join the Colorado Buffaloes and end his tenure with the Tigers, his family has decided to do the same. Just weeks ago, the QB star, Shedeur Sanders, announced his move to play under his father. His brother, Shilo, has followed the same path and will play out his final year of eligibility before the 2024 NFL draft with the Buffaloes.

Shilo has had a reasonably remarkable college career, especially given his ranking coming out of high school. Standing at 6'0" and 195lbs, Shilo has a decent frame for a modern NFL Safety, and his last name alone will surely be enough to cause some buzz about him.

However, prior to his final college season, Shilo Sanders' draft prospects still look fairly bleak. As per some draft analysts, he is rated as the 110th-best DB in the country and is projected to go as an Undrafted Free Agent in the 2024 NFL draft.

A training camp roster spot might be possible for the DB, but he will have a hard time making it to the final 53-man roster of any team.

But that could all change instantly, as we see very often. A true breakout season in Shilo Sanders' final year with the Buffaloes could skyrocket his NFL prospects, especially if he can display enough talent to back up the exploits of his superstar father in the NFL.

