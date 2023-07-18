Tom Brady may have retired from the NFL, but the greatest arm to ever throw a football isn't leaving the sport behind. For the time being, the QB's eyes are set on what he sees as the future of the league, none other than Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders.

As Deion Sanders continues his recovery from his recent life-threatening medical complications, his next generation is ready to take over. Coach Prime has been all over football headlines over the last few months, especially for his rapid takeover of the Colorado Buffaloes, who finished a dismal 1-11 last season.

But with the overhaul of the Buffaloes' roster, the team is on the lookout for the lead signal-caller. Luckily for them, Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders is stepping up to the mantle, and even the GOAT, Tom Brady, sees the talent in the "bright future" of the 21-year-old quarterback.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Tom Brady said he believes Sanders has a very “bright future” ahead of him.



Bud Clark (TCU safety) said he believes Sanders is going to be a “really, really great” QB next season.



Sanders said his goal this year is to win “every” game.… Shedeur Sanders’ arm talent is SPECIALTom Brady said he believes Sanders has a very “bright future” ahead of him.Bud Clark (TCU safety) said he believes Sanders is going to be a “really, really great” QB next season.Sanders said his goal this year is to win “every” game.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Tom Brady joins the growing list of analysts and experts who see the immense talent in the flourishing four-star prospect. For Shedeur, the QB will have a major task at hand, as he will once again helm an offense coached by his father, albeit in the hopes of turning around the Buffaloes' fortunes.

Where could Shedeur Sanders land in the NFL draft?

Shedeur Sanders

Sanders certainly has NFL royalty in his bloodline, being the son of one of the greatest football stars to ever step onto the gridiron. So, the expectations for him to make the leap to the NFL are extremely high.

As he enters the 2023 college football season, Shedeur's position with the Buffaloes will mark his first season in the Football Bowl Subdivsion, let alone a Power Five conference. But the lead signal-caller for the Buffaloes is prepared to take on these challenges head on as he looks ahead towards his eligibility for the NFL draft.

Following this season, the young Sanders will be eligible to declare for the draft, and as Tom Brady said, his future, indeed, seems bright.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Many scouts believe Sanders is a “Top-5” QB in next year’s NFL Draft class.



The Colorado Buffaloes are in GOOD hands. Shedeur Sanders dropping NUKESMany scouts believe Sanders is a “Top-5” QB in next year’s NFL Draft class.The Colorado Buffaloes are in GOOD hands.

Many analysts see Sanders as a top five quarterback in the upcoming draft. Most draft boards see the 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior as a first-round draft pick, landing somewhere past the 20th pick. There's no question about the talent of the explosive and exciting QB, although there is work to be done before Sanders can truly follow the legendary footsteps of his father.

