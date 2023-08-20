Who will be the starting QB for Colorado in 2023? Exploring QB depth chart, feat. Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is all set to assume the responsibility for Colorado as their starting QB. He transferred from FCS school, Jackson State, following his father and head coach, NFL legend Deion Sanders, who also made the move to Colorado Buffaloes.

Following a sensational season with Jackson State, in which he threw for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns, Shedeur Sanders has been named among the early favorites to win the coveted Heisman Trophy.

The Buffaloes fans expect the Sanders duo can revitalize a program in shambles

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What does the Colorado QB depth chart look like for 2023?

Alongside Sanders, the Buffaloes can count on true freshmen Ryan Staub and Kasen Weisman, alongside redshirt freshman Colton Allen. There is little to no chance for them to take serious game time away from Shadeur, given that Sanders is a Heisman hopeful.

Shadeur Sanders- Stats and strengths

As the starting QB for Jackson State last season, he threw 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns. Had he won the Heisman Trophy, it would have been historic, considering no FCS player has ever won the award.

He is an athletic QB with a terrific arm and great pocket awareness. Many believe he has just scratched the surface of his capabilities. His fake plays and ability to extend are extraordinary, and with some work, he could be a real threat as a runner.

Who was Colorado's starting QB in the Last 5 Years?

The Buffaloes are coming off an awful 1-11 season in which the starting job was split among several QBs, including J.T. Shrout and Owen McCown. Brendon Lewis and Sam Noyer saw them through the beginning of this decade, while Steven Montez was the starter from 2017 up to 2019. As we can see, Colorado have been in a dicey QB situation lately.

Colorado starting QB in 2022

In 2022 J.T. Shrout took the most snaps as the Colorado starting QB, throwing 1220 yards with 7 TDs and 8 INTs. After a 1-11 season, he transferred to Arkansas State.

Colorado starting QB in 2021

In 2021 Brendon Lewis was the Colorado starting QB, throwing 1540 yards with 10 TDs and 3 INTs. He also ran for 188 yards and 2 rushing TDs. Again, not great, but not as awful as what followed in 2022. The Buffaloes at least won some games with a 4-8 record.

Some consider Sanders a prime candidate to win the mythic Heisman

Who will be Colorado's starting QB in 2023?

Well, the entire season of the Buffaloes rests on the shoulders of Shadeur Sanders, that's why they brought him alongside his father from Jackson State. The fans would expect to celebrate their first Heisman Trophy winner in 30 years since Rashaam Salaam in 1994.