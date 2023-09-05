Both Shedeur and Deion Sanders have shut down a horde of doubters going into Colorado's high-profile game against TCU on Saturday.

The way Shedeur arrived in Colorado via the transfer portal instilled doubts in the minds of many, questioning his actual talent. They instead went with the belief that the transfer was possible because Coach Prime is Shedeur's father.

After the upset against last season's college football playoff semifinalists the TCU Horned Frogs, a 45-42 win, everyone was singing a different tune.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Shedeur had the game of his life throwing for 510 yards resulting in four touchdowns. Deion highly praised his son in the press conference after the game against TCU:

"No, no, no, this kid, this kid is the Bonafide winner, I don't think he has lost over ten games in his whole life since he was there and six years old. I don't think he is not even in double digits, probably six games that he's lost in his life. So the kid is a winner. He's a bonafide leader and he knows the game and he loves football."

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders details beef between Shedeur and TCU OC

Earlier in the week, Coach Prime seemed to allude there is bad blood between someone on TCU's coaching staff and his son.

Deion went on the Pat McAfee show after the game against TCU and told a story about Shedeur and Kendal Briles, the current offensive coordinator of TCU and formerly of Florida Atlantic University:

"Not only did he study, but when we went to the camp of a certain school. In a certain coordinator (Briles), we just played against his offensive coordinator. He was at that school, and we went to this school to camp and he didn't pay him any attention. I don't even think he barely spoke to him."

Deion detailed how Kendal allegedly treated Shedeur during the camp at FAU:

"He (Briles) just pushed him (Shedeur) off to the side. And I want to tell us about a man that in a way to treat them as No, right? That's not right. And he (Shedeur) remembered that and he told me probably 20 minutes after that little situation happened. He said that would never come back here again. And we'll never come back here."

Shedeur is a talented player who is now on the radar of several scouting departments that will have to deal with his prodigious arm when they come up against Deion's Colorado.