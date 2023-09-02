Ahead of Colorado at TCU, Deion Sanders and Buffs fly in style in a private customized flight: WATCH

Deion Sanders has ensured that interest in the Colorado football team is at an all-time high even after a woeful 1-11 record last season.

As the Buffaloes traveled to start their season against TCU, Deion Sanders posted a video on Instagram of the team traveling in a luxurious private Colorado customized airplane.

The Instagram video shows the inside of the plane. Coach Prime is in a front-row seat, next to his son Shedeur Sanders who followed him from Jackson State via the transfer portal.

The video had a succinct caption, "We coming."

ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill only recently criticized the outspoken coach after labeling his roster the worst in college football.

"I think we're going to finally see, for all the hoopla and all of the hype going into the offseason with Deion Sanders and Colorado, it does not mask the fact that they don't have any players on that roster," Luginbill said. "You thought UMass was the worst roster in college football. It may be Colorado."

Deion Sanders recently signed a contract with Amazon for a behind-the-scenes peek at his life in a show called "Coach Prime". USA Today revealed that he gets to keep all the proceeds from the show. Colorado will not get a share.

Steve Hurlbert, Colorado University's spokesperson, explained the unusual arrangement.

"The exposure of hiring Coach Prime has already paid dividends in the form of record-breaking ticket and merchandise sales, and we are confident the documentary will only increase these ‘Prime Effect’ impacts throughout the university."

Deion Sanders and the Colorado roster flip

Deion Sanders is a man accustomed to things going his own way. He rolled into Colorado, and it was like a tornado had hit the Buffaloes as he instituted several changes to the football roster.

The first order of business for Coach Prime was bringing in his own players and he convinced more than 50 players to enter the transfer portal, a highly controversial move that has been widely criticized.

Sanders defended his actions.

"It was tremendously tough, because you had some young men that just didn't want to play the game," Sanders said. "They didn't love football. It's hard for me to be effective [as a coach] if you don't love [football], if you don't like it, if you don't want to live it."

He then went on to recruit the No. 1 portal class, according to 247Sports. Exactly as the university spokesperson said, all eyes will be on Coach Prime as he attempts to beat a football heavyweight on Saturday.