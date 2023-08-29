Deion Sanders gives a befitting reply to ESPN analyst's "all the hoopla" comments, who claimed Buffaloes have the "worst roster" in the country

Colorado coach Deion Sanders found himself in the midst of a war of words with a football pundit once again after his radical changes to the Colorado football roster.

ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill appearing on "The Next Round," criticized the hype and quality surrounding the Colorado football program under Deion Sanders.

"I think we're going to finally see, for all the hoopla and all of the hype going into the offseason with Deion Sanders and Colorado, it does not mask the fact that they don't have any players on that roster. You thought UMass was the worst roster in college football. It may be Colorado."

In typical Coach Prime fashion, he was quick to respond to the criticism on Instagram.

"Wow! Have u been here to see any of the talent live?"

The comments come a week after ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach also wrote off the Buffaloes.

"The Buffaloes are going to be one of the most compelling teams in the country, but they’re not going to be very good. Colorado went 1-11 last season, 1-8 in the Pac-12. Sanders and his staff tried to trade out beans and franks ingredients for beef Wellington overnight, but it won’t make much of a difference. It wouldn’t be surprising to see TCU hang half-a-hundred on the Buffaloes in the Sept. 2 opener."

Coach Prime certainly has a difficult job on his hands and has been trying to change the culture at Colorado. The Buffaloes had a 1-11 record last season and are seeking their first winning season since 2016.

Deion Sanders initiated a massive roster change

When Deion Sanders was appointed to the Colorado job after an encouraging tenure at the FCS program at Jackson State, his first order of business shocked everyone.

He brought in his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, the latter who is considered a top-level talent at quarterback. Travis Hunter, an AP All-American defensive back was also convinced to play under Sanders once more.

Of 51 scholarship players from last season, only 10 remain and Sanders subsequently recruited the No. 1 transfer portal class according to 247Sports. Sanders defended his decision to get rid of so many players.

"It was tremendously tough, because you had some young men that just didn't want to play the game," Sanders said. "They didn't love football. It's hard for me to be effective [as a coach] if you don't love [football], if you don't like it, if you don't want to live it."

Sanders will get to show off his remodeled roster to the world when the Buffaloes play TCU in their season opener on September 2.