Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is trending on social media once again due to how he reacted to a scuffle during training.

A video emerged of an incensed Deion Sanders berating his team because some players walked off the field when a fight broke out between their teammates.

Safety Jaden Milliner Jones belatedly grabbed running back Anthony Hankerson after a touchdown and a fight broke out when 6-foot-10 Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan took offense with the late tackle.

Teammates rushed to stop the scuffle before it got out of hand, but a few walked off the field, raising Coach Prime's ire. He brought his team into a huddle and berated them for how some of them acted.

“I seen two of you walking off, over there, and you've got a key teammate fighting," Sanders groused. "Where they do that at? Where they do that at? ONE FIGHTS, WE ALL FIGHT! You understand that? I don't want to see you all walking off when somebody's fighting. Never again!"

The fight comes days after Deion Sanders proclaimed that he didn't care whether his players liked each other.

“I don’t care about culture," Sanders said. "I don’t even care if they like each other. I want to win. I have been on some teams where the quarterback didn’t like the receiver, but they darn sure made harmony when the ball was snapped. And we’re not like that. Trust me, these kids are very fond of one another.”

As much as he declared that he doesn't care about the culture at Colorado, Deion Sanders has some beliefs that he passes on to his team.

Wideout Omarion Miller demonstrated one of those when he revealed a peculiar rule by the coach.

“Coach Prime doesn’t like us wearing red in the facility,” Miller said. “I didn’t know it was that bad. No red in the facility.”

This is in reference to Colorado's great rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who wear red.

Deion Sanders controversially flips the Colorado roster

When Deion Sanders came into the Colorado job, his first course of action was to flip the roster and bring in his own players. He informed the team in one of their first meetings of his intentions.

Since that first meeting, he has brought in over 70 players while 50 student-athletes have left Colorado via the portal.

Although the move was met with criticism from some quarters, Sanders sounded happy about the move when questioned about it during a news conference.

“I’m happy with what I see every morning now," Sanders said. “I know it was a huge overhaul, but it had to be done,”

Controversial or not, Deion Sanders knows that the only thing that matters is winning.