Deion Sanders, known for his charisma wants to leave no stone unturned as the college fooball season nears. He posted a clip of his pep talk on Instagram, speaking about the ins and outs of the game and giving insights about his Hall of Fame journey.

Sanders made it a point to convince the young players that they had it in them and they need to hustle as long as it takes. Sanders puts up some intriguing questions for the young talent, well enough to stir their minds.

"Change your mind": Deion Sanders swears on his strategy ahead of season

Deion Sanders kicks off Buffaloes spring practice.

Deion Sanders shared his path and perspective, emphasizing the resolute "I BELIEVE" mantra, underscoring his self-confidence throughout his journey.

"The biggest change that has ever happened to me was to change my mind," Sanders said. "It has been a multitude of things that I could do because I had it in my mind that I could."

Sanders articulated a powerful philosophy, underlining the mind's role in steering effort, desire and even metabolism. Coach Prime asked the Buffaloes to embrace the belief that dominance stems from a transformed mindset.

"Your mind is your everything," Sanders said. "That's why they say an empty mind is a devil's workshop. You gotta guard, you gotta secure it because your mind is everything."

Sanders' induction story with the Colorado Buffaloes

Taking the reins as head coach at Jackson State, Sanders made an impressive debut. He won the prestigious Eddie Robinson Award as the top FCS coach. Notably, Sanders' coaching achievements led to his hiring for the Colorado Buffaloes in December, a significant move after the team had only one win in 12 games last season.

In a recent Instagram update, Deion drew attention by revealing his health journey, detailing a successful medical procedure to remove blood clots from both his legs. Expressing gratitude, he shared a heartfelt post thanking the divine presence for unwavering support and emphasizing the creator's constant presence in his life.

As the season unfolds, observing the impact of Sanders on the Colorado Buffaloes should be captivating. Infusing the team with newfound determination, Coach Prime is committed to pushing the boundaries to uplift CU, be it through intense practices or inspirational talks.